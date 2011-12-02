Brees Named Week 12 FedEx Air Player of the Week

The NFL announced today that quarterback Drew Brees was the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for games played on November 24-28.

Brees completed 24 of 38 passes for 363 yards and four touchdowns in the Saints' 49-24 victory over the New York Giants. His four touchdowns were tied for the most among quarterbacks on the weekend.

Brees was selected from among three finalists in the Air category. The other FedEx Air Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons.

Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation to a local Junior Achievement area office in Greater New Orleans. The funding is used to help U.S. small business development, by educating the next generation of entrepreneurs on how to start and grow their own businesses.

During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVI, FedEx plans to announce the 2011 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in Indianapolis, as well as make a $25,000 donation in each winning player's name to Junior Achievement chapters in the players' cities.

Fans can still vote for the FedEx Small Business of the Week by visiting NFL.com/FedEx to cast their vote for one of three small business nominees. FedEx will award $5,000 each week to the small business that receives the most online votes, which will be announced every Tuesday. The program then culminates in recognizing the FedEx Small Business of the Year with an all-inclusive trip to Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis.