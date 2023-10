QB Drew Brees will be named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Saints'49-24 win over the Giants on Monday Night Football on Nov. 28.

Brees completed 24 of 38 passes for 363 yards and four touchdowns against the Giants. His four touchdowns were tied for the most among quarterbacks on the weekend.

The weekly honor marks the 12th time that Brees has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.