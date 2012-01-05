Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Brees Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Saints QB had a league-best 127.0 passer rating during December/January games

Jan 05, 2012 at 05:34 AM
brees_article_panthers.jpg

QB Drew Brees was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December/January, the NFL announced Thursday.

Brees led the Saints to a 5-0 record and completed 145 of 197 passes (73.6 percent) for 1,787 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions for a 127.0 passer rating during the month as the team clinched the division.

Brees, who was named to his sixth Pro Bowl, led the NFL during the month in passer rating (127.0), touchdown passes (19), yards per attempt (9.07), 300-yard passing games (five) and completion percentage (73.6).

He set numerous single-season NFL records, including passing yards (5,476), 300-yard games (13), consecutive 300-yard games (seven), completions (468) and completion percentage (71.2).

Brees was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 16 for his performance in the Saints' 45-16 win over Atlanta to clinch the NFC South. In that contest, he threw for 307 yards and passed Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (5,084 in 1984) for the most passing yards in a single season in NFL history.

his 11th season from Purdue, this is Brees' third career Player of the Month Award (Sept. 2008, Sept. 2009).

Brees' three Player of the Month Awards are the most in franchise history.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints display mental toughness in frigid road win

'It's one thing to talk about it, it's another thing to see it come to fruition'

news

Key ingredients to a New Orleans Saints victory against Cleveland

Run game will be pivotal on both sides of ball for the New Orleans Saints

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis being named Pro Bowler a 'long time coming'

Davis leads Saints in sacks, tackles this season

news

Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2023 Pro Bowl

Davis is the first Saints linebacker to be voted to the Pro Bowl since Jonathan Vilma in 2010

news

New Orleans Saints brace for multifaceted quarterback Deshaun Watson as much as weather in Cleveland

"When you look at a guy that can operate as a pocket passer, yet has the ability to create with his feet, makes him really a tough player to play against"

news

New Orleans Saints prepare to play the Browns, adjust to elements, in Cleveland on Saturday

'The focus really has to be on the team we're playing, and not really about the elements'

news

Taysom Hill concentrates on result more than the history-making in New Orleans Saints victory over Falcons

'I take a lot of pride in being able to find ways to help this organization win football games'

news

New Orleans Saints starting offensive line may be intact for first time since Nov. 7

Center Erik McCoy set to return from IR, rejoin lineup

news

A letter from Dad: Steve Jordan to Cam Jordan on the eve of his 200th career game

Saints defensive end will reach the 200-game mark (regular season and postseason) Sunday vs. the Atlanta Falcons

news

Running back Alvin Kamara digesting first non-winning season as a New Orleans Saint

'I'm not used to losing. I know a lot of guys aren't used to losing'

news

New Orleans Saints use all available information to prepare for Atlanta rookie quarterback

'Luckily, he's pretty similar to the guy that we played before'

news

Demario Davis nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award for second time

New Orleans Saints have named Demario Davis the team's Man of the Year

Advertising