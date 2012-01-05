Brees Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

QB Drew Brees was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December/January, the NFL announced Thursday.

Brees led the Saints to a 5-0 record and completed 145 of 197 passes (73.6 percent) for 1,787 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions for a 127.0 passer rating during the month as the team clinched the division.

Brees, who was named to his sixth Pro Bowl, led the NFL during the month in passer rating (127.0), touchdown passes (19), yards per attempt (9.07), 300-yard passing games (five) and completion percentage (73.6).

He set numerous single-season NFL records, including passing yards (5,476), 300-yard games (13), consecutive 300-yard games (seven), completions (468) and completion percentage (71.2).

Brees was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 16 for his performance in the Saints' 45-16 win over Atlanta to clinch the NFC South. In that contest, he threw for 307 yards and passed Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (5,084 in 1984) for the most passing yards in a single season in NFL history.

In his 11th season from Purdue, this is Brees' third career Player of the Month Award (Sept. 2008, Sept. 2009).