Brees Named 2011 Bart Starr Award Winner

Brees will receive the honor on Feb. 5

Jan 20, 2011 at 07:55 AM

QB Drew Brees has been named the recipient of the 2011 Bart Starr Award. The award honors one NFL player for outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community. NFL players from around the League vote on the Bart Starr Award at the same time they vote on the Pro Bowl.

Bart Starr will present the Award to Drew Brees at the 24th Annual NFL-Sanctioned Super Bowl Breakfast, presented by Northwestern Mutual Financial Network. The Breakfast will take place on Saturday February 5th, 2011 at 8:00 a.m. CST at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas (1501 Gaylord Trail).

Past winners of the Award include Kurt Warner, Warrick Dunn, LaDainian Tomlinson, Darren Woodson, Anthony Munoz, Reggie White and Steve Largent. Please see www.superbowlbreakfast.com for a complete list of past winners.

The four finalists for the 2011 Bart Starr Award were:

•    Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
• Donald Driver, Green Bay Packers
• London Fletcher, Washington Redskins
• Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys

This year's Breakfast will include special guests Alicia Landry, Bob Breunig, Drew Pearson, Anthony Munoz, Tim Brown, Steve Largent and other NFL athletes and coaches. Program highlights include a segment on the 1967 "Ice Bowl", featuring Bob Lilly and Rayfield Wright of the Cowboys and Bart Starr and Donny Anderson of the Packers, as well as a tribute to Coach Tom Landry featuring players who were impacted by him in terms of character, leadership, and integrity and how that legacy continues today.

The Super Bowl Champion quarterback and Super Bowl LXIV MVP, Brees started the Brees Dream Foundation to advance cancer research, provide care for cancer patients and provide funds for rebuilding projects including schools, parks, playgrounds, and athletic fields in New Orleans, San Diego, and West Lafayette, Indiana. Since signing with New Orleans in 2006, Brees has tirelessly worked to help rebuild the city in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Other charitable involvements include Operation Kids, Drew Brees Gridiron Classic, USO Missions, American Cancer Society, and Painted Turtle Camps.

Priority and Corporate tables are still available and may be purchased by calling (800) 416-9472. More information can be found at www.superbowlbreakfast.com.

About the Athletes in Action Super Bowl Breakfast

The Super Bowl Breakfast is an NFL sanctioned event hosted by Athletes in Action.  The signature event of Super Bowl week has taken place in the game's host city every year since 1988, drawing sellout crowds to hear from some of the game's biggest names. The Bart Starr Award, given away at the breakfast, honors Starr's lifelong commitment to serving as a positive role model to his family, teammates and community. The winner of the Bart Starr Award is determined by NFL player balloting at the end of the regular season, making the award one of only two individual honors selected by the players themselves.

