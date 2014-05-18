Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Brandin Cooks signs four-year contract with New Orleans Saints

The Oregon State product was the Saints first-round draft pick

May 18, 2014 at 06:26 AM

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed their first round draft pick WR Brandin Cooks to a four-year contract.

Cooks, 20, was selected by the Saints in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft with the 20th overall pick out of Oregon State.

It marked the seventh time in franchise history the Saints have selected a wideout in the first round. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound native of Stockton, Calif. was the 2013 Biletnikoff winner, honoring the nation's top wide receiver. In three seasons at Oregon State, he appeared in 38 games with 29 starts and posted 226 receptions for 3,272 yards (14.5 avg.) with 24 touchdowns, also adding 61 carries for 340 yards (5.6 avg.). He opened all 13 games as a junior in 2013 and set school and conference single-season records with 128 receptions for 1,730 yards (13.5 avg.), with a school-record 16 touchdowns, also gaining 217 yards with two touchdowns on 32 carries (6.8 avg.).

Advertising