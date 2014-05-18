Brandin Cooks signs four-year contract with New Orleans Saints

Cooks, 20, was selected by the Saints in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft with the 20th overall pick out of Oregon State.

It marked the seventh time in franchise history the Saints have selected a wideout in the first round. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound native of Stockton, Calif. was the 2013 Biletnikoff winner, honoring the nation's top wide receiver. In three seasons at Oregon State, he appeared in 38 games with 29 starts and posted 226 receptions for 3,272 yards (14.5 avg.) with 24 touchdowns, also adding 61 carries for 340 yards (5.6 avg.). He opened all 13 games as a junior in 2013 and set school and conference single-season records with 128 receptions for 1,730 yards (13.5 avg.), with a school-record 16 touchdowns, also gaining 217 yards with two touchdowns on 32 carries (6.8 avg.).