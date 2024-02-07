2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: kicker Blake Grupe

BLAKE GRUPE 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

The Saints entrusted their starting kicker duties to Blake Grupe a rookie out of Notre Dame after trading kicker Wil Lutz to the Denver Broncos before the start of the regular season. The 25-year-old responded by hitting 30 of his 37 field goal attempts (81.1%) and converting all 40 of his extra-point attempts, being one of only eight kickers (minimum 1.5 attempts per game) in the NFL to not miss an extra point on the season, with Grupe leading the pack alongside Cincinnati's Evan McPherson with 40. Grupe's 130 points put him at No. 8 in total points in the NFL on the season. Grupe's 30 made field goal set a franchise record for rookies. He also handled kickoff duties for the squad, handling 91 opportunities resulting in 76 touchbacks (83.5%). Only 12 of his kickoffs were returned for an average of 18.8 return yards. Grupe also received NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in Week 5 after making two field goals from more than 50 yards and hitting all four of his extra points.