New Orleans Saints
Saints News

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: kicker Blake Grupe

Rookie takes over starting kicker role, puts 130 points on the board

Feb 07, 2024 at 09:01 AM
Andrew Lang
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

BLAKE GRUPE 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

The Saints entrusted their starting kicker duties to Blake Grupe a rookie out of Notre Dame after trading kicker Wil Lutz to the Denver Broncos before the start of the regular season. The 25-year-old responded by hitting 30 of his 37 field goal attempts (81.1%) and converting all 40 of his extra-point attempts, being one of only eight kickers (minimum 1.5 attempts per game) in the NFL to not miss an extra point on the season, with Grupe leading the pack alongside Cincinnati's Evan McPherson with 40. Grupe's 130 points put him at No. 8 in total points in the NFL on the season. Grupe's 30 made field goal set a franchise record for rookies. He also handled kickoff duties for the squad, handling 91 opportunities resulting in 76 touchbacks (83.5%). Only 12 of his kickoffs were returned for an average of 18.8 return yards. Grupe also received NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in Week 5 after making two field goals from more than 50 yards and hitting all four of his extra points.

BEST GAME OF BLAKE GRUPE'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

Grupe put 15 points on the board in Week 12 on Nov. 26 against the Atlanta Falcons making five of his six field goal attempts (83.3%) from distances of 25, 52, 41, 45 and 39 yards. Grupe's lone miss during the game came from 54 yards.

BEST QUOTE OF BLAKE GRUPE'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

"You just treat every single kick as the most important. Every time you take the field you know you can change the game and when you treat it that way, you go out and execute and try to go out there and do it for the guys." - Grupe

