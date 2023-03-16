New Orleans Saints re-sign punter Blake Gillikin

Gillikin, 6-2, 196, was originally signed by the Saints following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He has played in 34 career games for the Black and Gold and has punted 160 times for 7,527 yards with a 47.0 gross punting average and a 41.8 net, with 61 punts inside the 20-yard line, which ranks fourth in the NFL over the past two seasons.