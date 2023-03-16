New Orleans Saints re-sign punter Blake Gillikin

The New Orleans Saints have re-signed punter Blake Gillikin, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Gillikin, 6-2, 196, was originally signed by the Saints following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He has played in 34 career games for the Black and Gold and has punted 160 times for 7,527 yards with a 47.0 gross punting average and a 41.8 net, with 61 punts inside the 20-yard line, which ranks fourth in the NFL over the past two seasons.
In 2022, the Atlanta, Ga. native punted 77 times for 3,571 yards (46.4 gross), a 41.6 net average and 32 pinned inside the 20-yard line, a franchise record (since 1976) and tied for fourth in the NFL, while holding for all field goal and extra point attempts.