Back to Football: Saints vs. 49ers Preview

The Saints traveled to Candlestick Park for Monday Night Football and came out with a win, 25-22. Despite winning the last six contests, four of which were held in the Louisiana Superdome, the Saints trail the 49ers all time with a combined 24-45-2 record in regular season games.

Under Head Coach Sean Payton, the Saints are 11-10 in the preseason, yet the Saints' leader has always been adamant about giving his players an opportunity to test themselves under game conditions.

Since joining the club, Payton's best preseason came in 2009, finishing 3-1, and eventually leading the team to its first Super Bowl victory against the Indianapolis Colts. The Saints enter the start of the 2011 season looking to build on their 2010 successes.

After leading the league in both categories for the previous two years, the team saw a minor drop-off in the offensive attack, ranking 6th in yardage and 11th in scoring at the conclusion of the 2010 season. The team finished first in third down conversion percentage, converting on almost half of their attempts.

"The 49ers had an up-and-down season last year, but they have made significant changes to their roster and coaching staff," said Payton. "We went out there on a Monday night last year and had our hands full until the final seconds. Jim Harbaugh did a great job at Stanford and I am sure he and his team, much like us, are anxious to get this started. There are a lot of new faces for both teams, and this will be a good first test."

One player, while not a fresh face in the Crescent City, is ready to get rolling on the Superdome sod. QB Drew Brees finished third in the league with 4,620 passing yards and tied for second with 33 touchdown passes. The quarterback led the league in completion percentage, connecting on 448 of his 658 attempts (68.1%).

Brees has found success in New Orleans, having thrown for over 4,300 yards with 25 TDs in every season since joining the Saints in 2006. RB Chris Ivory, out of Tiffin University, emerged as the team's leading rusher last season. Ivory saw his first action in week three and got his first start in week four after numerous injuries to the team's running back position group.

Ivory recorded 716 yards with five TDs while only starting four games for the team. Overall, the Saints finished 28th in rushing while averaging almost 95 yards per game. Ivory returns in 2011 to help a strong running back group improve.

Yet, he is far from alone in the team's backfield. In the first week of training camp, the team traded RB/PR Reggie Bush to the Miami Dolphins. Hoping to step up is the club's second selection (No. 28) in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft: Mark Ingram.

The Saints also signed free agent RB Darren Sproles, who has spent his entire pro career as a San Diego Charger. Sproles looks to contribute not just offensively, but on special teams as well. The former Charger leads all NFL players with 8,260 all-purpose yards since 2007.

Pierre Thomas appears healthy after a season in which a nagging injury helped keep him under wraps.

"The loss to Seattle in the playoffs left us with a bad taste in our mouths," said Brees. "We're ready to get out there and play. This is what we have been waiting for. I'm excited to see what the new additions to the team will add to our offense, especially at the running back position with Darren and Ingram. But I suspect there are some other young guys who will be battling and trying to maximize each opportunity they get."

The team was also able to reach a deal with unrestricted free agents T Jermon Bushrod and WR Lance Moore.

Bushrod returns to his left tackle spot on the offensive line. In 2010, Moore was a major contributor on offense, leading the team with eight TD catches while adding 763 receiving yards.

Moore joins receivers Marques Colston, Robert Meachem, Devery Henderson and TE Jimmy Graham as targets in 2011 for Brees.

On the defensive side of the ball, Coordinator Gregg Williams returns for his third season. Williams' defense finished fourth in the NFL in total defense in 2010.

The defense is led by LB Jonathan Vilma. For the third straight year, he led the team with 131 tackles, while also recording a career-high four sacks. Vilma has led the team in tackles in all three of his seasons in New Orleans, recording more than 100 stops in each.

The team was able to re-sign multiple free agents from the defensive side of the ball including: S Roman Harper, LB Scott Shanle, LB Jo-Lonn Dunbar, and LB Danny Clark.