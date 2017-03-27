Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Auditions for New Orleans Saints Black and Gold Patrol set for Saturday, April 22

Auditions will take place at the Saints practice facility

Mar 27, 2017 at 08:30 AM
032316_blackgoldpatrol_article.jpg

The New Orleans Saints are looking for energetic, reliable and hardworking fans to audition for this season's Black and Gold Patrol presented by Entergy!

Auditons will take place Thursday, April 22, at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility (5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA).

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and auditions start at 12:00 p.m. Auditions are closed to the public.

Prior to arriving at audtions, please complete this form here and email it to entertainment@saints.nfl.com.

This team will be made up on enthusiatic men and women, 18 years of age or older, who display the energy and enthusiasm needed to get the Mercedes-Benz Superdome pumped up on game day.

Members play an integral role in community events and the Saints game day experience by leading the crowd in chants, hosting contests and simply entertaining the best fans in the NFL. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising