Advertising

Thursday, Dec 27, 2018 11:41 AM

As long as Drew Brees is in, he'll be playing to win Sunday for New Orleans Saints

Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Drew Brees wouldn’t definitively tip his hand on if he’s playing in the regular-season finale Sunday against Carolina and, if so, how long he would direct the New Orleans Saints offense.

But what he made crystal clear was that the Saints (13-2) – with the No. 1 seed in the NFC secured – wouldn’t simply be making a curtain call in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“You play to win,” Brees said. “You play fast, you play with instincts. If I’m out there, I’m playing – playing to win, playing to move the ball, playing to score points and then, when it’s time to come out, it’s time to come out.”

The expectation is that Brees, the NFL’s all-time passing yards leader who is eight yards short of hitting the 4,000-yard mark for the 13th consecutive season – which would extend his NFL record – won’t play for long before he gives way to Teddy Bridgewater.

But Brees also knows that whether or not he’s on the field, there will be objectives the Saints will look to meet. New Orleans can set a franchise record with its 14th regular-season victory Sunday, while also attempting to rest some key players.

“You try to win them all,” Brees said. “But is the goal to win the most games in franchise history in the regular season, or is the goal to put ourselves in the best position come playoff time? I think we know the answer to that question.

“None of us know how this is going to play out on Sunday (in terms of playing time). Of course, I think efforts are going to be made to rest guys where appropriate, and make sure they are as healthy as they can be for when we’re playing for keeps. We can’t move up or down in regards to our playoff position at this point. We’re where we want to be. But we are going to play to win. So whoever is out there, whenever they’re out there, we’re playing to win. To get 14 wins would be significant.”

Coach Sean Payton said as much Wednesday: Winning will be the priority regardless of who is on the field. And, too, the Saints only will be able to rest a limited number of players because they only have 46 players available on gameday.

“No. 1, it’s our job,” Payton said. “We have a chance to win more games in the regular season than any team in Saints history. No. 2, it is not like when you are playing in the preseason (when) you have 90 players and you begin to look at how you want to sit all these different players. You can't do that.

“You have 46 on gameday (in the regular season) coming out of your 53. Any time you line up to play and any time we prepare to play, there's really only one way to go about doing that. I think that there's a lot at stake relative to some individuals, but also the evaluation process and then also as a team being able to hit that 14th win. I think that that's a lot.”

Brees said there’s no concern that rust would factor in for Saints players who are able to rest, then have a bye week.

He’s one of the few remaining Saints from the Super Bowl team of 2009. Then, New Orleans won its first 13 games, lost the next two but gained the No. 1 seed during that time, and lost the regular-season finale at Carolina.

“I certainly remember that,” he said. “I remember us losing (games) 14, 15, and then going into (game) 16 we find out we secured the 1 seed. And then we tried to rest a number of guys at Carolina. But it was one of those where, what’s most important? Is it to play this game, or is it to prepare ourselves to be the best that we can be when the playoffs arrive? And that is the answer. You want to be the best that you can be when the playoffs arrive.

“So I don’t think we’re worried about killing momentum or anything else because we’re not goofing around in practice. We’re taking practice serious, we’re getting the work done that we need to get done, we’re going through the process, we’re going through our routine preparing ourselves to play. However that shakes out is what we’ll be ready for.”

Related Content

New Orleans Saints face newcomer at quarterback for Carolina in regular-season finale
news

New Orleans Saints face newcomer at quarterback for Carolina in regular-season finale

Michael Thomas within reach of another Saints receiving record
Another regular-season game to play, another regular-season game to win for New Orleans Saints
news

Another regular-season game to play, another regular-season game to win for New Orleans Saints

'We're going to approach this game just like we would a regular-season game'
New Orleans Saints Turning Point in win over Steelers, presented by Uber
news

New Orleans Saints Turning Point in win over Steelers, presented by Uber

Fourth-quarter, fourth-down stop proved invaluable for New Orleans Saints against Pittsburgh
New Orleans Saints continue to 'prove them right' with big win over Steelers
news

New Orleans Saints continue to 'prove them right' with big win over Steelers

Saints earn No. 1 seed in NFC with hard-fought home victory over Pittsburgh
Craig Robertson among New Orleans Saints standouts vs. Pittsburgh
news

Craig Robertson among New Orleans Saints standouts vs. Pittsburgh

His stop on fake punt led to game-winning touchdown
Saints 12 - Carolina 9 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients for a victory vs. Steelers, presented by Papa John's

Offense looks to get back in gear for Saints against Pittsburgh
New Orleans Saints have chance to secure Domefield advantage for playoffs
news

New Orleans Saints have chance to secure Domefield advantage for playoffs

Saints are 4-0 in home playoff games since 2009
Another week, another monumental challenge for New Orleans Saints pass defense
news

Another week, another monumental challenge for New Orleans Saints pass defense

Saints have allowed 197.2 pass yards per game over last six; Smith-Schuster, Brown have 2,386 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns 
New Orleans Saints offense looking to turn glimpses into extended looks
news

New Orleans Saints offense looking to turn glimpses into extended looks

Saints have averaged 16.7 points in the last three games; averaged 37.2 in the first 11
Ted Ginn Jr. returns to practice for New Orleans Saints
news

Ted Ginn Jr. returns to practice for New Orleans Saints

Receiver went on injured reserve Oct. 18
Saints 12 - Carolina 9 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
news

New Orleans Saints feel they have identified issues that slow offense, and can correct them

Seven offensive penalties helped stagnate offense against Carolina
ENTER NOW

WIN PLAYOFF TICKETS + CUSTOM CLEAT
In honor of the My Cause, My Cleats initiative, we are offering a chance for fans to win a pair of playoff tickets + a one-of-a-kind Saints painted cleat.

Contest ends December 30 @ 12:00PM CT.

Advertising