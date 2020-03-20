Andrus Peat continues career with New Orleans Saints

Every snap of Andrus Peat's five-year NFL career has been with the New Orleans Saints, and every snap he takes in the near future will be with them, too.

The unrestricted free agent offensive lineman didn't want to go anywhere, and the Saints ensured that he didn't Friday, agreeing to terms on a five-year deal with their first-round draft pick in 2015.

"I definitely wanted to be back with New Orleans," Peat said. "Ever since I was drafted here, I always wanted to play here my whole career, so I'm really happy to be back."

Peat, a two-time Pro Bowler, has started 60 of 65 games in his five-year career, including 52 of the last 53. He missed six games last season with a broken forearm and three in 2018 due to injuries, and said he's looking to raise his level of play across the board.

"Just overall improving my game," he said. "And just staying on the field. I had a couple of injuries but I'm healthy now and looking forward to just improving and helping the team reach its full potential.

"It's tough, because I know everyone deals with injuries. It's just part of the game. You've just got to put yourself in the best position to be successful and I feel like my best football is ahead of me. I'm just keeping a positive mind-set and working as hard as I can each day."

Peat arguably has been the Saints' most versatile offensive lineman the last several seasons. Primarily a starter at left guard, he has made in-game slides to left tackle and right tackle due to injuries, and has started games at left tackle when Terron Armstead has been injured.

"At first it was a little different, just not being able to settle in," he said. "But I've gotten used to it. I'll just do anything for the team to be successful. I've just tried to do extra work and I just make sure I'm ready for whatever they need me to do.

"I feel like playing with all the guys for however many years we've been together – I've been playing with Terron my whole career, next to him – and I feel like we're still striving to get better each day as a unit. So I'm excited to get back with the guys and keep building on what we've been doing over the past few years.

"I'd say first and foremost, we have a great group of guys on the O-line. I always just try to play my part and do whatever coaches ask of me, whether that's playing guard or tackle. I always just try to be versatile and do whatever I can for the team to be successful."

Peat said he took a calm approach to free agency, hoping the end result would be what he envisioned.

"I was really just trying not to stress, and just being patient and letting things unfold," he said. "I'm happy that I'm able to be back in New Orleans for five years. I've really, really enjoyed it there. It's a first-class organization and a great group of guys, so I'm really excited to be back. Great fan base as well.