Alvin Kamara requests, then supplies swagger for New Orleans Saints in victory over Raiders

DEFENSE: All of 'em. Because when a defense pitches a shutout, it's the result of the collective group, even though individual standouts were all over the place. Pete Werner's 11 tackles and pass defended, which led to Tyrann Mathieu's interception, were a huge contributing factor. Four sacks – two by Payton Turner, one by David Onyemata and a half-sack by Cam Jordan and Kentavius Street – were major. Three passes defended by rookie Alontae Taylor, in his second start, were almost half of New Orleans' eight and provided more evidence that Taylor can be a force at cornerback. But as impressive as each was individually, the group painted the picture, and the final rendering was that the group kept the Raiders off the scoreboard and allowed just 183 yards. That's impressive.