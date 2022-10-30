Notes from New Orleans Saints 24-0 victory over Las Vegas Raiders | 2022 NFL Week 8

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
- The New Orleans Saints defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0, moving to 3-5. New Orleans returns to the field Monday, Nov. 7, when it hosts the Baltimore Ravens at the Caesars Superdome. The game will be broadcasted live nationally on ESPN (Fox-8 locally), and kickoff is at 7:15 pm CST.
- New Orleans evened out its record in contests played at the Caesars Superdome this year to 2-2.
- The Saints outgained the Raiders 367-183, including 205-73 in the first half.
- The New Orleans offense scored touchdowns on two-of-three red zone trips and seven-of-12 (58.3 percent) third-down attempts.
- The New Orleans defense allowed just 12 first downs, 38 rushing yards, 145 passing yards and 3.3 yards per play.
- Including last season's shutout at Tampa Bay on Dec. 19, 2021, this marks the first that the Saints have had shutouts in back-to-back seasons since the 1991 and 1992 campaigns. Since Saints Coach Dennis Allen took over the New Orleans defense in the middle of the 2015 season, this is the third shutout under his supervision of the defense.
- New Orleans did not allow the Las Vegas offense to cross midfield until 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.
- Quarterback Andy Dalton started his third career game against the Raiders, improving his record against Las Vegas to 3-0. Dalton completed 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns with a 117.2 passer rating. He passed Donovan McNabb with his 235th career touchdown pass, moving to 30th in all time touchdown passes with his second touchdown pass.
- He moved into 23rd all time in completions with 3,227, surpassing Matt Hasselbeck.
- The New Orleans offensive line kept Dalton from getting sacked for the second consecutive week, the first time New Orleans has avoided sacks in consecutive contests since Weeks 13-15 of the 2019 season.
- Running back Alvin Kamara scored his first touchdown of the season on a three-yard run. Kamara finished with 18 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
- Kamara had a team-leading nine receptions for 96 yards (10.7 avg.) and two touchdowns to lead the team in rushing and receiving. He became the fifth Saint ever to surpass 400 career catches with his third catch of the game in the first quarter.
- Sunday was Kamara's 10th career game with a receiving and rushing touchdown and his 20th career game with multiple touchdowns.
- It was Kamara's first game with three or more touchdowns since he scored six touchdowns on Christmas Day of 2020 against the Vikings.
- Kamara became the first player in NFL history to record 10 games with at least one rushing and one receiving touchdown in his first six seasons. Only Marshall Faulk (15) and Brian Westbrook (12) have more such games. He is the first player in NFL history to record 10 games with at least one rushing and one receiving touchdown in his first six seasons.
- Wide receiver Chris Olave tallied five receptions for 52 yards. Sunday was Olave's sixth straight game with 50+ receiving yards.
- Tight end Taysom Hill had 10 rushing attempts for 61 yards, one completion for 2 yards and one reception for 11 yards.
- Defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 184th career regular season game Sunday, surpassing defensive lineman Jim Wilks for sole possession of seventh in the Saints record books.
- Jordan record a half sack to bring his total to 4.5 on the year, and finished the afternoon with two tackles
- With his split sack of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, Jordan now has sacks against 28 of the other 31 NFL teams. Carr was the 44th player Jordan has sacked.
- Defensive tackle David Onyemata tallied his first sack of 2022 in the third quarter. Onyemata finished with three tackles.
- Defensive end Payton Turner added his first two sacks of the season in the fourth quarter as well. He finished with two sacks and four tackles.
- Safety Tyrann Mathieu picked off a Derek Carr pass in the second quarter for his second interception of the season. The pass was tipped into the air by linebacker Pete Werner. Mathieu finished with four tackles, featuring three solo.
- Werner led the Saints with 11 tackles (seven solo) and a pass defensed.
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.