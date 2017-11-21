Alvin Kamara nominated for third consecutive award

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been nominated for the PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK for Week 11, making this the third consecutive week that he has been nominated for the award. Kamara won the award in Week 4, Week 9, and Week 10.

During the Week 11 game against the Washington Redskins, Kamara had eight carries for 42 yards. He also reeled in six catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. Kamara rushed for his first career two-point conversion and the first by the Saints in 2017 to tie the game.

Other nominees are: D'Onta Foreman (Texans), Budda Baker (Cardinals), Samaje Perine (Redskins), Leonard Fournette (Jaguars).

Fans can vote for one of these five players on www.nfl.com/rookies through Friday at 3 PM ET to determine the PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK. The PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK will be announced Friday on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and on NFL.com.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January.