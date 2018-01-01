Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Alvin Kamara nominated for Rookie of the Week award - again

Kamara has won the award five times this season

Jan 01, 2018 at 02:01 AM

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been nominated again for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week award. Kamara, a Pro Bowl selection, has won the award five previous times this season.

His competitors this week: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), running back Joe Mixon (Bengals), and wide receivers Chris Godwin (Buccaneers) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers).

Kamara scored twice in the Saints' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. His first score was a 106-yard kickoff return, the longest play in Saints history. His second touchdown was a 7-yard run. The rookie out of Tennessee had 283 all-purpose yards, with 44 rushing yards and 84 yards receiving.

Fans can vote for one of these five players on www.nfl.com/rookies through Wednesday at 2 p.m. central to determine the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week. The winner will be announced Friday on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and on NFL.com.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January.

Fellow Saints rookie, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, won the award the past two weeks and four times this season.

