Alvin Kamara nominated for 2018 ESPY Award for Best Breakthrough Athlete

Time to let your voice be heard, Saints fans!

With the 2018 ESPYS award show airing on ABC on July 18, it's time to break out the phones and vote for running back Alvin Kamara﻿ for the Best Breakthrough Athlete award.

​Kamara, a Pro Bowl selection following his breakout 2017 season, led all rookies with 14 touchdowns and ranked second with 1,554 scrimmage yards. He joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers (1965) as the only rookies in NFL history to have at least five rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns and a kickoff-return touchdown. Kamara led all rookies with 81 receptions, the third-most by a rookie running back in NFL history.

He was named to the Pro Bowl, selected as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, selected as second-team Associated Press All-Pro, earned NFL Rookie of the Week seven times and FedEx Ground Player of the Week twice.