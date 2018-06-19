Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Alvin Kamara makes NFL Network's list of Top 100 players at No. 20

Kamara led all rookies with 14 touchdowns and ranked second with 1,554 yards from scrimmage 

Jun 18, 2018 at 07:27 PM

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara came in at No. 20 on the NFL Network's list of the Top 100 players.

The Network revealed the latest players on the list Monday night.

Kamara, a Pro Bowl selection following his breakout 2017 season, led all rookies with 14 touchdowns and ranked second with 1,554 scrimmage yards. He joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers (1965) as the only rookies in NFL history to have at least five rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns and a kickoff-return touchdown. Kamara led all rookies with 81 receptions, the third-most by a rookie running back in NFL history.

He was named to the Pro Bowl, selected as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, selected as second-team Associated Press All-Pro, earned NFL Rookie of the Week seven times and FedEx Ground Player of the Week twice.

Kamara joins joins teammates: Cameron Jordan who appeared on the list at No. 26, Mark Ingram II who appeared on the list at No. 43, Michael Thomas who appeared on the list at No. 81, and Marshon Lattimore who appeared on the list at No. 82.

