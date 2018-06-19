Alvin Kamara makes NFL Network's list of Top 100 players at No. 20

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara came in at No. 20 on the NFL Network's list of the Top 100 players.

The Network revealed the latest players on the list Monday night.

Kamara, a Pro Bowl selection following his breakout 2017 season, led all rookies with 14 touchdowns and ranked second with 1,554 scrimmage yards. He joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers (1965) as the only rookies in NFL history to have at least five rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns and a kickoff-return touchdown. Kamara led all rookies with 81 receptions, the third-most by a rookie running back in NFL history.