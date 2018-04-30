Marshon Lattimore makes NFL Network's list of Top 100 players at No. 82

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore came in at No. 82 on the NFL Network's list of the Top 100 players.

In 2017, Marshon Lattimore played in 13 games, had 52 tackles and led the Saints in interceptions (five) and passes defensed (18). Lattimore was voted the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Month in December, and Rookie of the Week on four occasions. The top-rated cornerback was also selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl team.