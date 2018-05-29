Saints running back Mark Ingram No. 43 on NFL Network's Top 100 players list

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram came in at No. 43 on the NFL Network's list of the Top 100 players in the league, it was announced Monday night.

The eight-year veteran out of Alabama made the Pro Bowl last season after rushing for 1,124 yards and 12 TDs to go along with 58 receptions for 416 yards as he helped lead the Saints to the NFC South title.

Ingram will miss the first four games of the season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing drugs.