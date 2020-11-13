Alvin Kamara's 2020 season demanding comparison with all-time greats

"I coached Marshall Faulk – this guy's scarier," Tampa Bay Coach Bruce Arians said. "He's got great speed, he's got great hands, he's got wide receiver skills – but he's a hell of a running back. He's a tough tackle."

Arians was quarterbacks coach for the Indianapolis Colts from 1998-2000. In Faulk's final season with the Colts, 1998, he ran for 1,319 yards and six touchdowns and totaled 908 receiving yards and four touchdowns, the first of four consecutive years that the New Orleans native, and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, had at least 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns.

"Marshall Faulk," Saints Coach Sean Payton said. "I had a chance to coach him at San Diego State (in 1992-93, as the Aztecs' running backs coach). I'm not making the comparison, again. They're different runners, but Faulk was extremely intelligent and talented, obviously.

"They're built differently, but I would say from a talent and intelligence level, Marshall was that way."

When it came to processing information, Faulk had few peers. The Carver High star finished his NFL career with 12,279 rushing yards and 100 touchdowns, and 6,875 receiving yards and 36 scores.

"It's just understanding the overall aspect of the game," Faulk said this week. "Being able to not just see my job, but the bigger picture. Understanding why things are done, what you're trying to attack on the defense and how you go about getting stuff done. It really helps when you understand that.

"And I understood why we ran plays, why we were attacking people the way we did and if they stopped a play or if the play worked, I knew exactly why. It's one thing to know how to play the game, it's a whole 'nother aspect to understand the game, and there's a whole 'nother aspect to understanding the game that you may know it, but you can't play it. So, very rarely do the two kind of intersect and when they do, it's awesome.