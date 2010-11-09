Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

"Ain't Dat Super!" play takes place this Saturday

Comedy stars Spud McConnell and Becky Allen

Nov 09, 2010 at 06:49 AM

Don't miss the ultimate tailgate party during the Saints bye week. "Ain't Dat Super!" is a hilarious play starring Spud McConnell and Becky Allen that take you on a wild ride though Saints' history. There will be two shows only (3pm and 8pm) on Saturday, November 13th at the Mahalia Jackson Theatre starting with a tailgate party in the parking lot that begins at noon and goes all day long.

Back by popular demand it's "AIN'T DAT SUPER!" starring Spud McConnell, Becky Allen, Randy Cheramie and Dane Rhodes

Saturday, November 13th at the Mahalia Jackson Theatre
Two Shows Only, 3pm and 8pm, with Tailgating starting at noon until 8pm.
Plenty of Food, Music, Drinks and Fun
Advance Tickets available at www.aintdatsuper.com or call 1-888-946-4839
Tickets are also available at the Mahalia Jackson box office now through the day of the show

"EVERY NEW ORLEANIAN SHOULD SEE THIS SHOW! The Times-Picayune "A LOVE LETTER TO THE SAINTS!"

The Performing Arts Examiner

more info at: www.aintdatsuper.com

