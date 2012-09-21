Aaron Kromer Provides Injury Update

New Orleans Saints Offensive Line/Running Game Coach Aaron Kromer

Post-Practice Media Availability

Friday, September 21, 2012

Opening statement:"Today Turk McBride, left ankle, did not practice. He is out for the game. Jonathan Casillas, left knee, limited, he is questionable for the game. Marques Colston, left foot, he was limited today and is questionable for the game. Drew Brees, left ankle, was full and he is probable for the game. Roman Harper, left wrist, was full and is probable for the game. Johnny Patrick, right thigh, was full today, he is probable for the game. Devery Henderson, concussion, was full today and he is probable. We worked on red zone, short yardage, and goal line today. It was a fast practice and we are ready to get this thing going."

If Marques Colston is not a full-go, would it be better to use somebody else?

"Definitely. If we feel that Marques Colston can't run well enough to get open then he won't be in the game. If we feel like, on gameday, that he is ready to go then he will play."

Could that change in one play?

"That's exactly right. Hopefully if he starts the game, he finishes the game."

Could Travaris Cadet help out in the passing game if needed?

"We are working on that. (Darren) Sproles is a running back that goes out and plays receiver positions and we are working on Cadet to do that same thing."

What signs have you seen that this defense is getting better from the beginning of training camp until now?

"You just watch them in practice and you see the attention to detail that they are working on and their gap soundness. Just their work. They come in every day and they're working, they are getting extra time, they are watching more tape, learning more things and they're putting the effort in to improve."

Have they just been slow to grasp the system? What do you think the issue has been?

"I think they are a group of guys that are working a new system. They had the offseason, they had the preseason and it's a work in progress. They are going to continue to get better."

How have you dealt with the distractions off the field and worked to keep the team focused in your time in charge?

"Distraction has become a norm. We're not allowing that to be an excuse or a distraction to be honest. Here in New Orleans, we have had our fair share of distractions and have overcome them in the past. We know with this group in the locker room, we can do that again."

So you don't think it has anything to do with how the team has played in the first two weeks?