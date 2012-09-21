Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Aaron Kromer Provides Injury Update

Offensive Line/Running Game Coach Aaron Kromer met with the media following practice on Friday to give an injury update

Sep 21, 2012 at 09:24 AM
kromer_826.jpg

New Orleans Saints Offensive Line/Running Game Coach Aaron Kromer

Post-Practice Media Availability

Friday, September 21, 2012

Opening statement:"Today Turk McBride, left ankle, did not practice. He is out for the game. Jonathan Casillas, left knee, limited, he is questionable for the game. Marques Colston, left foot, he was limited today and is questionable for the game. Drew Brees, left ankle, was full and he is probable for the game. Roman Harper, left wrist, was full and is probable for the game. Johnny Patrick, right thigh, was full today, he is probable for the game. Devery Henderson, concussion, was full today and he is probable. We worked on red zone, short yardage, and goal line today. It was a fast practice and we are ready to get this thing going."

If Marques Colston is not a full-go, would it be better to use somebody else?

"Definitely. If we feel that Marques Colston can't run well enough to get open then he won't be in the game. If we feel like, on gameday, that he is ready to go then he will play."

Could that change in one play?

"That's exactly right. Hopefully if he starts the game, he finishes the game."

Could Travaris Cadet help out in the passing game if needed?

"We are working on that. (Darren) Sproles is a running back that goes out and plays receiver positions and we are working on Cadet to do that same thing."

What signs have you seen that this defense is getting better from the beginning of training camp until now?

"You just watch them in practice and you see the attention to detail that they are working on and their gap soundness. Just their work. They come in every day and they're working, they are getting extra time, they are watching more tape, learning more things and they're putting the effort in to improve."

Have they just been slow to grasp the system? What do you think the issue has been?

"I think they are a group of guys that are working a new system. They had the offseason, they had the preseason and it's a work in progress. They are going to continue to get better."

How have you dealt with the distractions off the field and worked to keep the team focused in your time in charge?

"Distraction has become a norm. We're not allowing that to be an excuse or a distraction to be honest. Here in New Orleans, we have had our fair share of distractions and have overcome them in the past. We know with this group in the locker room, we can do that again."

So you don't think it has anything to do with how the team has played in the first two weeks?

"I don't think that you can use that as an excuse, no."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints defense knows what to expect from Falcons' run-heavy offense

'That's what they want to do. As a team, as far as the scheme goes, they want to be able to run the football'
news

New Orleans Saints' vision for Pro Bowl returner Rashid Shaheed has come to fruition, and then some

'We felt like not only could be he a returner, but we also felt like he could help us out at receiver'
news

Saints running back Jamaal Williams relishes getting up close and personal with opposing defenses

'I'm not going to go in there light-footing it'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints attention squarely placed on Sunday's game against Atlanta

'We put ourselves in that position, but we fought back and earned the right to be playing for something at the end of the year'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr on his best stretch of play this season entering Sunday's game against Atlanta

Has completed 73 percent of passes for 10 touchdowns, two interceptions in last four games
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave battled through struggles to produce second consecutive 1,000-yard season

'There's always going to be ups and downs, but it's about how you get up from it, how you bounce back from it'
news

New Orleans Saints defense wary of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

'He's just one of those guys -  he's confident, he plays with swagger, he's really trying to carry the whole team on his back, be that play-maker for them'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints teammates have improved the lines of communication

'How do I love them the best and get the best out of them individually'
news

New Orleans Saints must win, receive help to stay alive for playoffs

'This is what we are, this is what it is and we have to win'
news

New Orleans Saints need help for playoffs, but focus on selves entering final two regular-season games

'I have no idea where everything is going to stand by the time we get to the Tampa Bay game, but that's what we control. We control how we get ready to go play that game'
news

New Orleans Saints see another late rally fall short in loss to Rams

Saints scored final 15 points in 30-22 loss
news

Rashid Shaheed, Tyrann Mathieu, Paulson Adebo rank top 4 at position in NFC in Pro Bowl Voting

Pro Bowl voting closes on Dec. 25
Advertising