Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Aaron Kromer Gives Injury Update, Talks Tampa Defense

Offensive Line/Running Game Coach Aaron Kromer gave an injury update and talked about facing the Buccaneers defense at his press conference on Thursday

Oct 18, 2012 at 06:06 AM
kromer_headset.jpg

New Orleans Saints Offensive Line/Running Game Coach Aaron Kromer

Post-Practice Media Availability

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Watch Kromer's Press Conference

Opening statement:"At practice today, Jimmy Graham was limited. David Hawthorne did not practice. Jahri Evans was full. The rest of these guys were full: Jabari Greer, Jonathan Casillas, Travaris Cadet, Turk McBride and Lance Moore."

How much of a strain would not having Jimmy Graham available put on the offense?

"Well, you always want to have your best players so we hope we're going to have him. If we don't, then we just have to adjust accordingly trying to get our best players on the field, using different personnel groups and ways to get other guys the ball."

Does it change what you can do or what you want to do if you don't have him?

"Jimmy Graham is a mismatch positionally. When you don't have him, you have to find your best bet and your best other options and that's what our challenge will be if Jimmy is not ready."

David Thomas appears most likely to step up, how has been for you guys?

"David, since he got here, has played a big role in many positions. He has lined up in the backfield as a fullback, he's lined up at tight end, he's lined up split out tight end. He's done a lot of things. He is a jack of all trades. If that's the case (Graham not playing), then he needs to step up."

Is Daniel Graham capable of being a receiver? Is he just a blocker for you guys?

"So far, he has been mainly a blocker. In a situation like this, he is capable and we will have to use him if that comes down to it."

Is Jimmy Graham a guy that you know what to expect from him? Or is he a guy that still has to practice?

"Jimmy is mentally ready and he is a very tough guy. Pain doesn't affect him. You saw him playing after he hurt his ankle in the game. Those kinds of things won't affect Jimmy Graham."

What about with the gameplan?

"He will know the gameplan. He was limited today so he was able to get some of it."

What did you see from Jonathan Vilma today at practice? Are you impressed with him just two practices in?

"Jonathan looks good. He is running around well and he is physically ready. He has made some plays in practice that you're impressed with. We are excited and hoping he is ready."

When you look at him right now, would you be comfortable playing him?

"We have to wait until Sunday because there are still a lot of things that we're going through in the gameplan and we don't have it all in yet. As the week goes on we still continue to see how he feels after each practice. Are there any kind of setbacks? Is there soreness or anything like that that could hold him up as well? It's physically and it's mentally. He definitely would like to play because he's Jon Vilma and that's what he does."

Is the main thing his knee and how he is reacting to practice at this point?

"Just being out there playing football again. It's been a long time since he has been on the football field with the team and seeing plays and pass routes run at him. It has just been a while. We just have to feel how comfortable he is and how comfortable we are with him."

If you look at Tampa Bay's defense statistically, are they ranked where they are because teams can't run the ball and are throwing it a lot?

"That's what it appears when you watch the games, that people give up on the running game because they have done such a nice job against the run. It has boosted the numbers in the passing game. The first and second down passing appears to be good. They've been good on third down against the pass, they've had a good percentage. They've kicked it up a notch there. We definitely have to be able to establish some sort of running game and do what we do."

How much of a difference is there between 2-4 and 1-5 when you look at down the line?

"Well, you can't think that way. You literally have to think, as a player, as a coach, as an organization, is what are we doing right now? What is important right now? Right now it's Tampa Bay and we need to win this game. Today we needed to win this practice. Tomorrow, we need to do the same thing. We have to do a good job in short-yardage and goal line, get prepared and have a good red zone practice. Every day is situational football and that's literally all you can think about. If you start thinking about 1-5, two and this, four and this, you can't. You have to think about how you're beating Tampa Bay."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints special teams finishes second in Rick Gosselin's 2023 annual rankings

Young Saints helped special teams reclaim standard of excellence
news

Rashid Shaheed, Demario Davis named to Associated Press All-Pro team

Shaheed voted to first-team; Davis voted to second-team and becomes second Saints player selected All-Pro five consecutive times
news

New Orleans Saints defense knows what to expect from Falcons' run-heavy offense

'That's what they want to do. As a team, as far as the scheme goes, they want to be able to run the football'
news

New Orleans Saints' vision for Pro Bowl returner Rashid Shaheed has come to fruition, and then some

'We felt like not only could be he a returner, but we also felt like he could help us out at receiver'
news

Saints running back Jamaal Williams relishes getting up close and personal with opposing defenses

'I'm not going to go in there light-footing it'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints attention squarely placed on Sunday's game against Atlanta

'We put ourselves in that position, but we fought back and earned the right to be playing for something at the end of the year'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr on his best stretch of play this season entering Sunday's game against Atlanta

Has completed 73 percent of passes for 10 touchdowns, two interceptions in last four games
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave battled through struggles to produce second consecutive 1,000-yard season

'There's always going to be ups and downs, but it's about how you get up from it, how you bounce back from it'
news

New Orleans Saints defense wary of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

'He's just one of those guys -  he's confident, he plays with swagger, he's really trying to carry the whole team on his back, be that play-maker for them'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints teammates have improved the lines of communication

'How do I love them the best and get the best out of them individually'
news

New Orleans Saints must win, receive help to stay alive for playoffs

'This is what we are, this is what it is and we have to win'
news

New Orleans Saints need help for playoffs, but focus on selves entering final two regular-season games

'I have no idea where everything is going to stand by the time we get to the Tampa Bay game, but that's what we control. We control how we get ready to go play that game'
Advertising