56 Players Granted Special Eligibility for 2011 NFL Draft

The National Football League announced today the names of 56 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2011 NFL Draft on April 28-30 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
The NFL Draft will start in primetime for the second consecutive year. The first round will be held on Thursday, April 28. The second and third rounds are set for Friday, April 29. Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 30. The entire NFL Draft will be televised by NFL Network and ESPN.
Each of the 56 players has met the league's three-year eligibility rule and each has submitted a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was January 15.
The players granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft the past 10 years:
2011
56
2006
52
2010
53
2005
51
2009
46
2004
43
2008
53
2003
47
2007
40
2002
38
The players granted special eligibility for the 2011 NFL Draft:
Player
Pos.
College
Adams, Darvin
WR
Auburn
Austin, Marvin
DT
North Carolina
Ayers, Akeem
LB
UCLA
Baldwin, Jon
WR
Pittsburgh
Bowers, Da'Quan
DE
Clemson
Brown, DeAndre
WR
Southern Mississippi
Burton, Brandon
DB
Utah
Casey, Jurrell
DT
Southern California
Clay, John
RB
Wisconsin
Claytor, Nick
T
Georgia Tech
Cobb, Randall
WR
Kentucky
Dareus, Marcell
DE
Alabama
Doss, Tandon
WR
Indiana
Evans, Darren
RB
Virginia Tech
Fairley, Nick
DT
Auburn
Gabbert, Blaine
QB
Missouri
Green, A.J.
WR
Georgia
Gurley, Tori
WR
South Carolina
Guy, Lawrence
DT
Arizona State
Hamler, Jamel
WR
Fresno State
Harper, Jamie
RB
Clemson
Harris, Brandon
DB
Miami
Hill, Will
DB
Florida
Houston, Justin
LB
Georgia
Hynoski, Henry
RB
Pittsburgh
Ingram, Mark
RB
Alabama
Jones, Julio
WR
Álabama
Keiser, Thomas
LB
Stanford
Leshoure, Mikel
RB
Illinois
Lewis, Dion
RB
Pittsburgh
Lewis, Javes
DB
Oregon
Little, Greg
WR
North Carolina
Liuget, Corey
DT
Illinois
Mallett, Ryan
QB
Arkansas
Moore, Rahim
DB
UCLA
Newton, Cam
QB
Auburn
Parr, Zane
DE
Virginia
Peterson, Patrick
DB
Louisiana State
Quinn, Robert
DE
North Carolina
Ridley, Stevan
RB
Louisiana State
Rodgers, Jacquizz
RB
Oregon State
Rudolph, Kyle
TE
Notre Dame
Sands, Robert
DB
West Virginia
Sash, Tyler
DB
Iowa
Siliga, Sealver
DT
Utah
Smith, Aldon
DE
Missouri
Smith, Torrey
WR
Maryland
Smith, Tyron
T
Southern California
Tarrant, Jerrard
DB
Georgia Tech
Todman, Jordan
RB
Connecticut
Vereen, Shane
RB
California
Watt, J.J.
DE
Wisconsin
Wilkerson, Muhammad
DT
Temple
Williams, Aaron
DB
Texas
Williams, Ryan
RB
Virginia Tech
Wilson, Martez
LB
Illinois