56 Players Granted Special Eligibility for 2011 NFL Draft

The National Football League announced today the names of 56 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2011 NFL Draft on April 28-30 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The NFL Draft will start in primetime for the second consecutive year. The first round will be held on Thursday, April 28. The second and third rounds are set for Friday, April 29. Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 30. The entire NFL Draft will be televised by NFL Network and ESPN.

Each of the 56 players has met the league's three-year eligibility rule and each has submitted a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was January 15.

The players granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft the past 10 years:

Year

Players Granted Special Eligibility

* *

Year

Players Granted Special Eligibility

2011

56

2006

52

2010

53

2005

51

2009

46

2004

43

2008

53

2003

47

2007

40

2002

38

The players granted special eligibility for the 2011 NFL Draft:

Player

Pos.

College

Adams, Darvin

WR

Auburn

Austin, Marvin

DT

North Carolina

Ayers, Akeem

LB

UCLA

Baldwin, Jon

WR

Pittsburgh

Bowers, Da'Quan

DE

Clemson

Brown, DeAndre

WR

Southern Mississippi

Burton, Brandon

DB

Utah

Casey, Jurrell

DT

Southern California

Clay, John

RB

Wisconsin

Claytor, Nick

T

Georgia Tech

Cobb, Randall

WR

Kentucky

Dareus, Marcell

DE

Alabama

Doss, Tandon

WR

Indiana

Evans, Darren

RB

Virginia Tech

Fairley, Nick

DT

Auburn

Gabbert, Blaine

QB

Missouri

Green, A.J.

WR

Georgia

Gurley, Tori

WR

South Carolina

Guy, Lawrence

DT

Arizona State

Hamler, Jamel

WR

Fresno State

Harper, Jamie

RB

Clemson

Harris, Brandon

DB

Miami

Hill, Will

DB

Florida

Houston, Justin

LB

Georgia

Hynoski, Henry

RB

Pittsburgh

Ingram, Mark

RB

Alabama

Jones, Julio

WR

Álabama

Keiser, Thomas

LB

Stanford

Leshoure, Mikel

RB

Illinois

Lewis, Dion

RB

Pittsburgh

Lewis, Javes

DB

Oregon

Little, Greg

WR

North Carolina

Liuget, Corey

DT

Illinois

Mallett, Ryan

QB

Arkansas

Moore, Rahim

DB

UCLA

Newton, Cam

QB

Auburn

Parr, Zane

DE

Virginia

Peterson, Patrick

DB

Louisiana State

Quinn, Robert

DE

North Carolina

Ridley, Stevan

RB

Louisiana State

Rodgers, Jacquizz

RB

Oregon State

Rudolph, Kyle

TE

Notre Dame

Sands, Robert

DB

West Virginia

Sash, Tyler

DB

Iowa

Siliga, Sealver

DT

Utah

Smith, Aldon

DE

Missouri

Smith, Torrey

WR

Maryland

Smith, Tyron

T

Southern California

Tarrant, Jerrard

DB

Georgia Tech

Todman, Jordan

RB

Connecticut

Vereen, Shane

RB

California

Watt, J.J.

DE

Wisconsin

Wilkerson, Muhammad

DT

Temple

Williams, Aaron

DB

Texas

Williams, Ryan

RB

Virginia Tech

Wilson, Martez

LB