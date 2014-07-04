25 reasons to get excited for 2014 Saints training camp: backup quarterback battle

The competition to be Drew Brees' backup should be one of the more interesting position battles of the 2014 training camp presented by Verizon. Veteran Luke McCown - who was the New Orleans Saints' backup quarterback in 2013 - will be competing with second-year man Ryan Griffin.

Both are heady players with strong arms. McCown, 6 feet 4 and 217 pounds, has a big edge in experience. The Louisiana Tech product is heading into his 11th NFL season and while he hasn't seen a lot of playing time he has started nine games. Griffin, 6-5 and 206 pounds, will be entering his second NFL season out of Tulane. He didn't see any game action in 2013 but was elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster toward the end of the season. If you attend any of the training camp practices at The Greenbrier or at the team's training facility in Metairie you should keep your eye on this competition.