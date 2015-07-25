Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

25 reasons to get excited about Saints training camp - season is that much closer

Our countdown to Saints training camp presented by Verizon continues

Jul 25, 2015 at 07:46 AM

Fans at Training Camp: August 26, 2014

Fan photos from 2014 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon on Tuesday, August 26, 2014. New Orleans Saints photos (Photos by Samantha McLain)

Life is not the same without football in it, especially New Orleans Saints football. So as our countdown to New Orleans Saints training camp presented by Verizon nears its end that can only mean one thing - we're that much closer to real football.

We're just 50 days away from the Saints' season opener at the Arizona Cardinals. The preseason is even closer - the Saints play at the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 13 before hosting their first preseason game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Patriots on Aug. 22.

It's been a long hot summer in New Orleans but relief is in sight - football season is almost here.

