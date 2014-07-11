25 reasons to get excited about 2014 Saints training camp presented by Verizon: Cornerbacks

The New Orleans Saints have 10 cornerbacks currently on their roster: Champ Bailey, Derrius Brooks, Brian Dixon, Terrence Frederick, Stanley Jean-Baptiste, Keenan Lewis, Patrick Robinson, Rod Sweeting,Trevin Wade and Corey White.

Returning starter Lewis had a smooth transition back to his hometown, opening all 16 contests in his first season with the Saints while recording 40 tackles (33 solo), a career-high and team-best four interceptions, tied for 11th in the NFL, and nine passes defensed.

Veteran defensive back Jabari Greer started for the New Orleans Saints the previous five seasons. With Greer's departure this offseason, Bailey, Robinson, Jean-Baptitste and White look to be the favorites to fill the void left by Greer.

After starting all 16 regular season games in 2012, Robinson suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of last season. The 2010 first round draft pick has recorded 145 tackles (118 solo), seven interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, 35 passes defensed, six special teams tackles and two blocked kicks after starting 27-of-44 games played in the regular season in his first four seasons with the Saints.

The Saints drafted Jean-Baptiste in the second round (58th selection overall) of May's NFL Draft. The Nebraska alum started 19 games and earned 74 tackles (50 solo), 21 pass deflections and seven interceptions during his college career. NFL Network's Draft Analyst Mike Mayock said of the Jean-Baptiste selection "At 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, he is today's NFL corner. He's a lot like Richard Sherman in that he's a converted wide receiver, but he has the size of Brandon Browner. I think Rob Ryan is going to turn him into a future All-Pro."

One of the biggest names to switch teams this offseason was 15-time Pro Bowler Bailey. Bailey brings a combination of experience, production and leadership to the club's secondary. Overall, the 16-year veteran has appeared in 215 career regular season games with 212 starts, totaling 983 tackles (837 solo), 52 interceptions, 235 passes defensed, three sacks, nine forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. His 52 interceptions represent the most among active NFL cornerbacks and his 235 passes defensed lead all active players.

White appeared in all 16 games with six starts in 2013. He finished the regular season with 42 tackles (30 solo), one interception, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery.