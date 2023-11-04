New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Chicago Bears | 2023 NFL Week 9

The fact that the New Orleans Saints had some get-right numbers on offense was something that, until last Sunday, crumbled under the weight of red zone struggles and overall point production.

New Orleans (4-4) did both in its 38-27 victory over the Colts, and now must build off that in order defeat Chicago on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome and to stay atop the NFC South Division standings. Here are a few ways in which the goal can be achieved:

1. RUN IN THE RED: The Saints finally found some of what they were looking for offensively against the Colts, with season highs in points (38), yards (511) and yards per play (7.7), while also scoring touchdowns three of four times in the red zone. That was aided by the fact that New Orleans scored two rushing touchdowns – 16 yards by Alvin Kamaraand 1 yard by Taysom Hill– and added a 20-yard scoring run by Hill. Overall in the red zone, the Saints rushed for 34 yards on five carries. The sledding figures to be tougher against the Bears, who are allowing 78.8 rushing yards per game (third-fewest in the league), and game plans change from week to week (the Saints ran for a season-high 161 yards against Indianapolis). But the threat of the run in the red zone should force Chicago to respect that aspect of New Orleans' offense, and that could be beneficial.