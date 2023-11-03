New Orleans Saints defense not underestimating Chicago rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent

The Saints will endeavor to make the Bears one-dimensional on offense. Chicago is sixth in the league in rushing yards per game (132.8) but in the last game against the Chargers, Bagent's second start, the Chargers limited Chicago to 73 rushing yards in a 30-13 Los Angeles victory.

"We've got two-and-a-half games of tape on (Bagent), and how he operates within the offense," Allen said. "I think when you talk about Chicago, I think it really starts with their ability to run the football.

"They run the football really well, I think their offensive line is big and physical. They do a good job of creating movement, their backs hit it hard. They run tough, they run violent. And so, I think it really starts up front with them and starts with their running game."

Khalil Herbert and D'Onta Foreman have combined for 476 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 96 carries, and will draw heavy attention from Saints defenders.

"They run the ball very, very well," Werner said. "They're one of the top teams in the NFL running the ball, that sets up their whole offense. If they're running the ball efficiently, they have a very, very good offense. So that's obviously one of our biggest jobs, to eliminate that.