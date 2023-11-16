New Orleans Saints sign fullback Adam Prentice to practice squad

Prentice, 6-0, 245 pounds, was originally signed by Denver as a free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina and spent the preseason with the Broncos before being awarded to the Saints off of waivers at the start of the regular season. In the past three seasons, Prentice has played in 24 games with six starts and has carried eight times for 19 yards, caught six passes for 25 yards and made five special teams tackles. In six games with one start in 2023, the Clovis, Calif. native has played in six games with one start, carrying once for five yards and making one tackle on special teams.