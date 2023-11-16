Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints sign fullback Adam Prentice to practice squad

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce practice squad addition

Nov 16, 2023 at 04:50 PM
New Orleans Saints
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints have signed fullback Adam Prentice to the practice squad, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Prentice-Adam

Adam Prentice

#46 FB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: South Carolina

Prentice, 6-0, 245 pounds, was originally signed by Denver as a free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina and spent the preseason with the Broncos before being awarded to the Saints off of waivers at the start of the regular season. In the past three seasons, Prentice has played in 24 games with six starts and has carried eight times for 19 yards, caught six passes for 25 yards and made five special teams tackles. In six games with one start in 2023, the Clovis, Calif. native has played in six games with one start, carrying once for five yards and making one tackle on special teams.

