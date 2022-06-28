2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Linebackers

Take a deep dive into the New Orleans Saints roster ahead of training camp with a player-by-player breakdown at each position.
2022 New Orleans Saints roster: Linebackers
Zack Baun saw limited action in his first two seasons, but showed high productivity when he saw the field. He finished with 30 tackles, 22 of which were solo in 2021. He also had one tackle for loss. Baun has been used primarily on the special teams unit, but is a viable option as a flex linebacker following the departure of Kwon Alexander.
Linebacker and team captain Demario Davis started 16 of a possible 17 regular season games for the Black and Gold last season. Davis recorded 105 tackles (70 solo), three sacks, and seven passes defended. Davis will be looking to break the 100-tackle mark for the eighth time in his career in 2022.
Andrew Dowell is entering his second season with the Saints following a year in which he made his presence felt on special teams. Dowell achieved one of the most sought-after accomplishments for a special teams player when he blocked a kick last year. He also finished with 15 tackles.
Kaden Elliss was selected by the Saints in the 2019 NFL Draft and has seen sporadic play through his first few seasons. However, 2021 was his most productive season. Elliss played in 13 games on either defense or special teams, and he racked up 17 tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery.
D'Marco Jackson was selected by New Orleans in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In his final season at Appalachian State, Jackson tallied 119 tackles, six sacks, five passes defended, and one interception. He will have the opportunity to learn from one of the most experienced and successful linebackers in the league in Demario Davis in 2022.
Isaiah Pryor joined New Orleans as an undrafted free agent, and will be competing for a spot on the roster in training camp. Last year at Notre Dame, Pryor had 42 tackles, one sack, and one pass defended.
Undrafted free agent Nephi Sewell joined New Orleans following a successful college career at Utah. Last year he had 89 tackles and one interception.
The Saints selected Pete Werner from Ohio State in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Werner shined in his rookie season, posting 62 tackles. With the departure of Kwon Alexander, Werner has the opportunity to compete for a starting spot alongside Demario Davis.
NFL journeyman Eric Wilson was signed in the offseason after spending last season with the Houston Texans. This will be Wilson's fourth team in three years following a midseason move last season from Philadelphia to Houston. Prior to last season, he played for the Minnesota Vikings where he had 122 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and one blocked kick.