2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Cornerbacks

Take a deep dive into the New Orleans Saints roster ahead of training camp with a player-by-player breakdown at each position.
2022 New Orleans Saints roster: Cornerbacks
Paulson Adebo solidified his spot in the defensive backfield following a successful rookie campaign. In 2021, Adebo had 66 tackles (55 solo), three interceptions, and eight passes defended. He will be looking to re-create that success in 2022.
Justin Evans signed with the Saints as a free agent in the offseason. Prior to signing with the Black and Gold, Evans spent two years on the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 10 games last season, Evans had 59 tackles (43 solo), one interception, one fumble recovery, and two passes defended.
Rookie defensive back DaMarcus Fields signed as an undrafted free agent in the offseason, and he is now going to be vying for a spot in a stout defensive backfield. Last year at Texas Tech, he had 48 tackles (40 solo) and 11 passes defended.
Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson appeared in 12 games in the 2021 regular season where he proved to be a force. The passionate Florida product had 46 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, and seven passes defended. Gardner-Johnson brought the fire every time he stepped on the field, and he will be looking to maintain that energy and production in 2022.
2021 was a productive season for J.T. Gray as it saw him make his first NFL Pro Bowl appearance. The special teams ace appeared in 16 games where he totaled 22 tackles, 18 of which were solo.
Undrafted rookie Vincent Gray signed with New Orleans in the offseason and will be one of the many young players competing for a spot on the roster. Last season at Michigan, Gray had 46 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and seven passes defended.
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore started in all 16 games he played last season and is a key piece of the defensive unit. Lattimore had 68 tackles, one fumble recovery, and three interceptions last season. As the No. 11 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Lattimore has more than lived up to the expectations.
Dylan Mabin has spent time on practice squads around the league and is hoping he can prove his ability this offseason. The last time he saw the field was in 2020 with the Minnesota Vikings where he played in three games.
Jordan Miller is entering his fourth year in the NFL, but this will be his first year in New Orleans. He spent two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after being their fifth-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Last season, he was on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad before joining New Orleans in the offseason.
Bradley Roby joined New Orleans last season via trade with the Houston Texans. Roby played 14 games for New Orleans and he tallied 23 tackles, one sack, one interception and five passes defended. This will be Roby's ninth year in the NFL, making him one of the most experienced players on the defense.
Rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft at No. 49 overall. The former Tennessee Volunteer showed promise last season. He had 60 tackles, six passes defended, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and one touchdown.
Bryce Thompson spent the 2021 season as a member of the practice squad, and he will be competing for a roster spot.
As one of the defensive backfield's most versatile players, P.J. Williams filled in at safety, slot corner, and outside cornerback during the 2021 campaign. The Florida State product had 35 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks and one forced fumble.