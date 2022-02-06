Bradley Roby added great depth to cornerback position | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby 2021 season analysis:
Defensive back Bradley Roby came to New Orleans from the Texans via trade before the Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers. The former Ohio State Buckeye joined a defensive back room filled with standouts from his alma mater, including Marshon Lattimore and Malcolm Jenkins, and he fit in like a glove. In 14 games with the Saints, he tallied 23 tackles, 19 of them were solo, one sack, one interception, and five passes defended.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby's best game of the 2021 season:
Roby had his best game on Thanksgiving night in the Caesars Superdome. Faced against quarterback Josh Allen and a stout Buffalo offense, Roby rose to the occasion and had eight tackles, seven of which were solo, and an interception. Even though the Saints would go on to lose, Roby showed what he can bring to the table.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby's best quote from the 2021 season:
"First off, I was happy, man. As soon as I heard it was the Saints, I immediately thought about all the guys I know here. I'm close with some of these guys and train with them in the offseason. Guys like Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Alvin Kamara, I'm with those guys a lot in the offseason. As soon as I heard it was the Saints, I was like "man, what a blessing" because we're playing for something here. It's not that Houston isn't playing for anything, but it's just a different level right now, in my opinion. For me to be at this point in my career, going into my eighth year, I won a Super Bowl before (Denver, 2015 season) and I'm trying to get another one really bad. As soon as I heard it was New Orleans, I was like "hell yeah, let's go." Bradley Roby
