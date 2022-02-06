Bradley Roby added great depth to cornerback position | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Defensive back Bradley Roby came to New Orleans from the Texans via trade before the Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers. The former Ohio State Buckeye joined a defensive back room filled with standouts from his alma mater, including ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ and ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿, and he fit in like a glove. In 14 games with the Saints, he tallied 23 tackles, 19 of them were solo, one sack, one interception, and five passes defended.