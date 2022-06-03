New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor finds kindred spirits in the secondary

If not immediate greatness, the Saints definitely are banking on contribution and production from the No. 49 overall pick. Though Taylor is capable of playing multiple positions in the secondary, he currently has been given one position assignment, while being told to be aware of the responsibilities of others.

"I'm just playing corner right now," he said. "Coach is kind of reminding me to understand nickel, and see if I can understand the safety position as well. So I'm taking notes on all positions and going back to the hotel room and breaking those positions down."

The mental reps at other positions, rather than physical reps, have taken some getting used to.

"It's totally different, for sure," Taylor said. "So I just kind of watch the other guys. When (veteran safety) Tyrann (Mathieu) is here, I talk to him. He sits in front of me during meetings, so I ask him questions on what he's doing and why he's doing it that way. Good, veteran guys to help me out as a young guy."

The help is appreciated by a young teammate who's eager to learn.