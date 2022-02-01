Defensive back P.J. Williams posts career-high in interceptions and sacks | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams 2021 season analysis:
This was P.J. Williams' sixth season in the NFL, and it was one of his most productive ones. He played in 16 of the 17 games, totaling 42 tackles (36 solo), two sacks, one forced fumble, three interceptions, one touchdown, and five passes defended. He had a total of 86 yards on his interception returns.
New Orleans Saints DB P.J. Williams' best game of the 2021 season:
Williams had quite a few productive games, but his best one came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Halloween night at home. He sealed the win by picking off a Brady pass and returning it 40 yards for a touchdown.
New Orleans Saints DB P.J. Williams best quote from the 2021 season:
"P.J. is a guy we rely on to be versatile. He's the next up almost at every position, whether it's at corner, nickel, dime, strong safety, free safety, we ask him to know it all. I've been that guy in my career in almost every season, having to learn multiple positions. It's not easy to do, but he's been able to step in and really play well. He's played well all year. Having to bounce around all over the field but still being productive at multiple spots is special. I think P.J. and his play are a big reason why our defense has been consistent throughout the year, even when guys like myself and Marcus Williams are out." Safety Malcolm Jenkins
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams in action during the 2021 NFL season.