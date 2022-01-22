Cornerback Marshon Lattimore keeps getting better | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

In Lattimore's fifth year, he showed improvement in every major category year-over-year. Lattimore played in 16 of 17 games, amassing 68 tackles, up six from last season, of which 55 were solo. He also had one fumble recovery and three interceptions, both of which are up one from last season. He also defended 19 passes. Lattimore was also one of four players selected to represent the Saints in the 2021 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.