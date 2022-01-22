Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore keeps getting better | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Pro-Bowler showed improvement in every major category in 2021

Jan 22, 2022 at 09:30 AM
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore 2021 season analysis:

In Lattimore's fifth year, he showed improvement in every major category year-over-year. Lattimore played in 16 of 17 games, amassing 68 tackles, up six from last season, of which 55 were solo. He also had one fumble recovery and three interceptions, both of which are up one from last season. He also defended 19 passes. Lattimore was also one of four players selected to represent the Saints in the 2021 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore's best game of the 2021 season:

In a Week 2 game in Foxborough, Lattimore posted his best game of the 2021 season against Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Lattimore had 10 total tackles, eight of which were solo. He also picked off Jones once and defended a pass. Lattimore is known for being disruptive to opposing receivers, and he did just that against New England.

New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore's best quote from the 2021 season:

"I feel like you can't really play football if you're not competitive. It's really a one-on-one matchup every down, so if you're not trying to win, then I don't know what you're out there for. I mean for me it's everything, competing and wanting to be the best. That is how I look at it." Marshon Lattimore

