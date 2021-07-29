2021 Saints Training Camp: Key takeaways from Thursday, July 29

1.The offseason question was answered

Since the retirement of Drew Brees, the competition between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston as his replacement has easily been the main topic of the offseason. In the run up to training camp the next question was who would take the first snaps with the first team offense. Well, that question fianlly was answered Thursday, July 29. Hill took the first-team reps, but both quarterbacks were very solid in their first practice of camp. Neither threw an interceptions during team drills, and neither threw an incompletion as well, pretty impressive for a first day. As a side, Jameis was the quarterback for the play of the day, a flat-footed deep left sideline out to a streaking Deonte Harris who caught it in stride behind the defense and scampered for a 60-yard touchdown.