2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown

Ohio State top college for Saints players

Sep 04, 2021 at 08:18 AM

Gallery: Faces of the Saints 2021 53-Man Roster

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who take the field during the 2021 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Paulson Adebo • #29 • CB
1 / 53

Paulson Adebo • #29 • CB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Kwon Alexander • #58 • OLB
2 / 53

Kwon Alexander • #58 • OLB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Terron Armstead • #72 • T
3 / 53

Terron Armstead • #72 • T

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Zack Baun • #53 • LB
4 / 53

Zack Baun • #53 • LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Ian Book • #16 • QB
5 / 53

Ian Book • #16 • QB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Marquez Callaway • #1 • WR
6 / 53

Marquez Callaway • #1 • WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Will Clapp • #64 • C
7 / 53

Will Clapp • #64 • C

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Ken Crawley • #25 • CB
8 / 53

Ken Crawley • #25 • CB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Marcus Davenport • #92 • DE
9 / 53

Marcus Davenport • #92 • DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Demario Davis • #56 • LB
10 / 53

Demario Davis • #56 • LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Dowell • #50 • LB
11 / 53

Andrew Dowell • #50 • LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Kaden Elliss • #55 • LB
12 / 53

Kaden Elliss • #55 • LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
C.J. Gardner-Johnson • #22 • S
13 / 53

C.J. Gardner-Johnson • #22 • S

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Blake Gillikin • #4 • P
14 / 53

Blake Gillikin • #4 • P

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Carl Granderson • #96 • DE
15 / 53

Carl Granderson • #96 • DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
J.T. Gray • #48 • DB
16 / 53

J.T. Gray • #48 • DB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Garrett Griffin • #45 • TE
17 / 53

Garrett Griffin • #45 • TE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Chase Hansen • #42 • LB
18 / 53

Chase Hansen • #42 • LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Deonte Harris • #11 • WR/RS
19 / 53

Deonte Harris • #11 • WR/RS

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Jeff Heath • #38 • S
20 / 53

Jeff Heath • #38 • S

Derick Hingle/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Taysom Hill • #7 • QB
21 / 53

Taysom Hill • #7 • QB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Lil'Jordan Humphrey • #84 • WR
22 / 53

Lil'Jordan Humphrey • #84 • WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
James Hurst • #74 • OL
23 / 53

James Hurst • #74 • OL

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Malcolm Jenkins • #27 • SS
24 / 53

Malcolm Jenkins • #27 • SS

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Juwan Johnson • #83 • TE
25 / 53

Juwan Johnson • #83 • TE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Tony Jones Jr. • #37 • RB
26 / 53

Tony Jones Jr. • #37 • RB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Cameron Jordan • #94 • DE
27 / 53

Cameron Jordan • #94 • DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara • #41 • RB
28 / 53

Alvin Kamara • #41 • RB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Tanoh Kpassagnon • #90 • DE
29 / 53

Tanoh Kpassagnon • #90 • DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Marshon Lattimore • #23 • CB
30 / 53

Marshon Lattimore • #23 • CB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Wil Lutz • #3 • K
31 / 53

Wil Lutz • #3 • K

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Erik McCoy • #78 • C/G
32 / 53

Erik McCoy • #78 • C/G

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Ty Montgomery • #88 • WR
33 / 53

Ty Montgomery • #88 • WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Latavius Murray • #28 • RB
34 / 53

Latavius Murray • #28 • RB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Andrus Peat • #75 • G/T
35 / 53

Andrus Peat • #75 • G/T

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Ryan Ramczyk • #71 • T
36 / 53

Ryan Ramczyk • #71 • T

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Christian Ringo • #70 • DT
37 / 53

Christian Ringo • #70 • DT

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Malcolm Roach • #97 • DL
38 / 53

Malcolm Roach • #97 • DL

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Aldrick Rosas • #6 • K
39 / 53

Aldrick Rosas • #6 • K

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Cesar Ruiz • #51 • C/G
40 / 53

Cesar Ruiz • #51 • C/G

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Tre'Quan Smith • #10 • WR
41 / 53

Tre'Quan Smith • #10 • WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Calvin Throckmorton • #76 • OL
42 / 53

Calvin Throckmorton • #76 • OL

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Adam Trautman • #82 • TE
43 / 53

Adam Trautman • #82 • TE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Payton Turner • #98 • DE
44 / 53

Payton Turner • #98 • DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Shy Tuttle • #99 • DT
45 / 53

Shy Tuttle • #99 • DT

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Nick Vannett • #81 • TE
46 / 53

Nick Vannett • #81 • TE

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Dwayne Washington • #24 • RB
47 / 53

Dwayne Washington • #24 • RB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pete Werner • #20 • LB
48 / 53

Pete Werner • #20 • LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
P.J. Williams • #26 • CB
49 / 53

P.J. Williams • #26 • CB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Marcus Williams • #43 • S
50 / 53

Marcus Williams • #43 • S

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Jameis Winston • #2 • QB
51 / 53

Jameis Winston • #2 • QB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Zach Wood • #49 • LS
52 / 53

Zach Wood • #49 • LS

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Landon Young • #67 • T
53 / 53

Landon Young • #67 • T

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints released their 53-man roster earlier this week. Here's a by-the-numbers look at it:

4 - Ohio State players on the roster, most of any school. Three Saints players attended Stanford, three attended Tennessee while Central Florida, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin each produced two.

5 feet 6 - Height of Deonte Harris, the shortest player on the team.

6 feet 7 - Height of Tanoh Kpassagnon, Andrus Peat and Landon Young, tied for tallest player.

6 - The number of rookies on the roster (Paulsen Adebo, Ian Book, Adam Prentice, Payton Turner, Pete Werner, Landon Young)

170 pounds - Harris' weight, lightest on the team.

321 pounds - Young's weight, heaviest on the team.

22 - age of the youngest players on the team (Adebo, Cesar Ruiz, Turner and Werner).

32 - age of Malcolm Jenkins, the oldest player on the roster.

