2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown

The New Orleans Saints released their 53-man roster earlier this week. Here's a by-the-numbers look at it:

4 - Ohio State players on the roster, most of any school. Three Saints players attended Stanford, three attended Tennessee while Central Florida, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin each produced two.

5 feet 6 - Height of Deonte Harris, the shortest player on the team.

6 feet 7 - Height of Tanoh Kpassagnon, Andrus Peat and Landon Young, tied for tallest player.

6 - The number of rookies on the roster (Paulsen Adebo, Ian Book, Adam Prentice, Payton Turner, Pete Werner, Landon Young)

170 pounds - Harris' weight, lightest on the team.

321 pounds - Young's weight, heaviest on the team.

22 - age of the youngest players on the team (Adebo, Cesar Ruiz, Turner and Werner).