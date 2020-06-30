2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs finished the regular season with a record of 12-4 and finished first in the AFC West on their way to winning the Super Bowl. This was the first time in franchise history that Kansas City won 12 games in back-to-back seasons. Prior to defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs knocked off the Houston Texans in the divisional game and the Tennessee Titans in the AFC championship game. Coach Andy Reid now has 207 regular-season wins, which ranks sixth all-time in NFL history. Reid also completed his fifth-straight 10-win season, passing Marty Schottenheimer for the most consecutive 10-win seasons in franchise history. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making a name for himself in the NFL. Mahomes recorded his second-straight 4,000 plus yards' season, which led to him becoming the fastest player in NFL history to 9,000 plus passing yards and 75 plus touchdowns, doing so in just 30 games. Mahomes also won the Super Bowl LIV MVP award. Kansas City scored 177 second-quarter points in a season, which is a franchise record. Also, the Chiefs had the best third-down conversion rate (47.6 percent) in the NFL. The Chiefs finished the season with six Pro Bowlers and four All-Pro's. Reid will enter his eighth season with the club and will look to have the same success it had in 2019.