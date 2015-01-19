2015 NFL draft: 74 players granted special eligibility

The NFL announced Monday, Jan. 19 the names of 74 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2015 NFL Draft and 10 players who have graduated with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 30-May 2 draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago.

The following 10 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have graduated. Consequently, they are eligible for selection in the 2015 draft:

1

Deion Barnes

DE

Penn State

2

Sammie Coates

WR

Auburn

3

Zach D'Orazio

WR

Akron

4

Charles Gaines

DB

Louisville

5

Dee Hart

RB

Colorado State

6

Brett Hundley

QB

UCLA

7

Nigel King

WR

Kansas

8

Marcus Mariota

QB

Oregon

9

Donovan Smith

T

Penn State

10

Tacoi Sumler

WR

Appalachian State

Each of the 74 players granted special eligibility has met the league's three-year eligibility rule and each has submitted a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was Jan. 15. The draft is April 30-May 2.

The 74 players granted special eligibility is a 24.5 percent decrease from the 2014 total of 98 and represents the first time the number has dropped from the preceding year since 2009.

The players granted special eligibility for the 2015 NFL Draft:

Player

Pos.

College

1

Nelson Agholor

WR

Southern California

2

Jay Ajayi

RB

Boise State

3

Kwon Alexander

LB

Louisiana State

4

Javorius Allen

RB

Southern California

5

Arik Armstead

DE

Oregon

6

Malcom Brown

DT

Texas

7

Alex Carter

DB

Stanford

8

B.J. Catalon

RB

Texas Christian

9

Tevin Coleman

RB

Indiana

10

Jalen Collins

DB

Louisiana State

11

Landon Collins

DB

Alabama

12

Amari Cooper

WR

Alabama

13

Xavier Cooper

DT

Washington State

14

Christian Covington

DT

Rice

15

DaVaris Daniels

WR

Notre Dame

16

Ronald Darby

DB

Florida State

17

Mike Davis

RB

South Carolina

18

Stefon Diggs

WR

Maryland

19

Lorenzo Doss

DB

Tulane

20

Mario Edwards

DE

Florida State

21

Durell Eskridge

DB

Syracuse

22

George Farmer

WR

Southern California

23

Max Flores

LB

Northern Colorado

24

Ereck Flowers

T

Miami

25

Dante Fowler

DE

Florida

26

Devin Funchess

WR

Michigan

27

Jacoby Glenn

DB

Central Florida

28

Eddie Goldman

DT

Florida State

29

Melvin Gordon

RB

Wisconsin

30

Dorial Green-Beckham

WR

Missouri

31

Deontay Greenberry

WR

Houston

32

Randy Gregory

DE

Nebraska

33

Todd Gurley

RB

Georgia

34

Chris Hackett

DB

Texas Christian

35

Eli Harold

DE

Virginia

36

Chris Harper

WR

California

37

Braylon Heard

RB

Kentucky

38

Gerod Holliman

DB

Louisville

39

D.J. Humphries

T

Florida

40

Danielle Hunter

DE

Louisiana State

41

David Irving

DT

Iowa State

42

Jesse James

TE

Penn State

43

Duke Johnson

RB

Miami

44

Matt Jones

RB

Florida

45

Tyler Kroft

TE

Rutgers

46

Ellis McCarthy

DT

UCLA

47

Benardrick McKinney

LB

Mississippi State

48

Patrick Miller

T

Auburn

49

Tyler Moore

G

Florida

50

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

DT

Southern Mississippi

51

Andrus Peat

T

Stanford

52

Breshad Perriman

WR

Central Florida

53

Marcus Peters

DB

Washington

54

Jordan Phillips

DT

Oklahoma

55

Darius Philon

DT

Arkansas

56

Bradley Pinion

P

Clemson

57

Jaquel Pitts

WR

Trinity International

58

Jeremiah Poutasi

T

Utah

59

Darien Rankin

LB

North Carolina

60

Shane Ray

DE

Missouri

61

Josh Robinson

RB

Mississippi State

62

James Sample

DB

Louisville

63

Jean Sifrin

TE

Massachusetts

64

Jaelen Strong

WR

Arizona State

65

Shaq Thompson

LB

Washington

66

Max Valles

LB

Virginia

67

Easton Wahlstrom

LS

Arizona State

68

Trae Waynes

DB

Michigan State

69

Leonard Williams

DE

Southern California

70

Maxx Williams

TE

Minnesota

71

P.J. Williams

DB

Florida State

72

Trey Williams

RB

Texas A&M

73

Jameis Winston

QB

Florida State

74

T.J. Yeldon

RB

The players granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft the past 10 years:

Year

Players Granted Special Eligibility

2015

74

2010

53

2014

98

2009

46

2013

73

2008

53

2012

65

2007

40

2011

56

2006