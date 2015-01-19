2015 NFL draft: 74 players granted special eligibility

Some of the best Associated Press photos from Day 1 of the 2014 NFL Draft.
The NFL announced Monday, Jan. 19 the names of 74 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2015 NFL Draft and 10 players who have graduated with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 30-May 2 draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago.
The following 10 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have graduated. Consequently, they are eligible for selection in the 2015 draft:
1
Deion Barnes
DE
Penn State
2
Sammie Coates
WR
Auburn
3
Zach D'Orazio
WR
Akron
4
Charles Gaines
DB
Louisville
5
Dee Hart
RB
Colorado State
6
Brett Hundley
QB
UCLA
7
Nigel King
WR
Kansas
8
Marcus Mariota
QB
Oregon
9
Donovan Smith
T
Penn State
10
Tacoi Sumler
WR
Appalachian State
Each of the 74 players granted special eligibility has met the league's three-year eligibility rule and each has submitted a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was Jan. 15. The draft is April 30-May 2.
The 74 players granted special eligibility is a 24.5 percent decrease from the 2014 total of 98 and represents the first time the number has dropped from the preceding year since 2009.
The players granted special eligibility for the 2015 NFL Draft:
Player
Pos.
College
1
Nelson Agholor
WR
Southern California
2
Jay Ajayi
RB
Boise State
3
Kwon Alexander
LB
Louisiana State
4
Javorius Allen
RB
Southern California
5
Arik Armstead
DE
Oregon
6
Malcom Brown
DT
Texas
7
Alex Carter
DB
Stanford
8
B.J. Catalon
RB
Texas Christian
9
Tevin Coleman
RB
Indiana
10
Jalen Collins
DB
Louisiana State
11
Landon Collins
DB
Alabama
12
Amari Cooper
WR
Alabama
13
Xavier Cooper
DT
Washington State
14
Christian Covington
DT
Rice
15
DaVaris Daniels
WR
Notre Dame
16
Ronald Darby
DB
Florida State
17
Mike Davis
RB
South Carolina
18
Stefon Diggs
WR
Maryland
19
Lorenzo Doss
DB
Tulane
20
Mario Edwards
DE
Florida State
21
Durell Eskridge
DB
Syracuse
22
George Farmer
WR
Southern California
23
Max Flores
LB
Northern Colorado
24
Ereck Flowers
T
Miami
25
Dante Fowler
DE
Florida
26
Devin Funchess
WR
Michigan
27
Jacoby Glenn
DB
Central Florida
28
Eddie Goldman
DT
Florida State
29
Melvin Gordon
RB
Wisconsin
30
Dorial Green-Beckham
WR
Missouri
31
Deontay Greenberry
WR
Houston
32
Randy Gregory
DE
Nebraska
33
Todd Gurley
RB
Georgia
34
Chris Hackett
DB
Texas Christian
35
Eli Harold
DE
Virginia
36
Chris Harper
WR
California
37
Braylon Heard
RB
Kentucky
38
Gerod Holliman
DB
Louisville
39
D.J. Humphries
T
Florida
40
Danielle Hunter
DE
Louisiana State
41
David Irving
DT
Iowa State
42
Jesse James
TE
Penn State
43
Duke Johnson
RB
Miami
44
Matt Jones
RB
Florida
45
Tyler Kroft
TE
Rutgers
46
Ellis McCarthy
DT
UCLA
47
Benardrick McKinney
LB
Mississippi State
48
Patrick Miller
T
Auburn
49
Tyler Moore
G
Florida
50
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
DT
Southern Mississippi
51
Andrus Peat
T
Stanford
52
Breshad Perriman
WR
Central Florida
53
Marcus Peters
DB
Washington
54
Jordan Phillips
DT
Oklahoma
55
Darius Philon
DT
Arkansas
56
Bradley Pinion
P
Clemson
57
Jaquel Pitts
WR
Trinity International
58
Jeremiah Poutasi
T
Utah
59
Darien Rankin
LB
North Carolina
60
Shane Ray
DE
Missouri
61
Josh Robinson
RB
Mississippi State
62
James Sample
DB
Louisville
63
Jean Sifrin
TE
Massachusetts
64
Jaelen Strong
WR
Arizona State
65
Shaq Thompson
LB
Washington
66
Max Valles
LB
Virginia
67
Easton Wahlstrom
LS
Arizona State
68
Trae Waynes
DB
Michigan State
69
Leonard Williams
DE
Southern California
70
Maxx Williams
TE
Minnesota
71
P.J. Williams
DB
Florida State
72
Trey Williams
RB
Texas A&M
73
Jameis Winston
QB
Florida State
74
T.J. Yeldon
RB
Alabama
The players granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft the past 10 years:
Year
Players Granted Special Eligibility
* *
Year
Players Granted Special Eligibility
2015
74
2010
53
2014
98
2009
46
2013
73
2008
53
2012
65
2007
40
2011
56
2006
52