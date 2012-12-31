 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2013 New Orleans Saints Opponents Announced

Saints will face teams from the NFC West and AFC East

Dec 31, 2012 at 03:21 AM
graham_reverse_dunk.jpg

The opponents for all 2013 regular-season games have been determined and a complete list of each team's home and away matchups was issued Monday by the NFL.

The scheduling formula implemented in 2002 with realignment guarantees that all teams play each other on a regular, rotating basis.

Under the formula, every team plays 16 games as follows:

*Home and away against its three division opponents (6 games).

*The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (4 games).

*The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating four-year cycle (4 games).

*Two intraconference games based on the prior year's standings (2 games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place, and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.  

Beginning in 2010, a change was made to how teams are paired in the schedule rotation to ensure that teams playing the AFC and NFC West divisions would not be required to make two west coast trips (e.g. at San Francisco and at Seattle), while other teams in their division had none (e.g. at St. Louis and at Arizona).

The official 2013 schedule, with playing dates and times, will be announced in the spring.

NFL Kickoff 2013 Weekend will begin on Thursday night, September 5, and the regular season will conclude on December 29.

Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey will be played on Sunday, February 2.

New Orleans Saints' 2013 opponents:

HOME: NFC South, Cardinals, 49ers, Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins

AWAY:NFC South, Rams, Seahawks, Bears, Patriots, Jets

Check out the full lists of 2013 NFL opponents here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with safety Johnathan Abram

In 2023, Abram appeared in nine games with three starts for the Saints, and recorded 24 tackles (14 solo), one interception, one pass defense and one forced fumble
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with safety Ugo Amadi

Amadi was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oregon
news

Five Things to Know about Saints offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh

Udoh reunites with former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh

In five seasons, Udoh has appeared in 43 regular season games with 18 starts at right guard and left tackle
news

New Orleans Saints reel in big one in defensive end Chase Young

'I'm going to do my best to make sure they know they didn't pick the wrong one'
news

Five Things to Know about Saints defensive end Chase Young

Former Defensive Rookie of the Year joins Saints fresh off appearance in Super Bowl LVIII
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Chase Young

Four-year NFL veteran was originally selected by the Washington Commanders with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State
news

Five Things to Know about Saints quarterback Nathan Peterman

Peterman reunited with former teammate Derek Carr
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Nathan Peterman

Six-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh
news

Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Stanley Morgan

Former St. Augustine Purple Knight joins his hometown team
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Stanley Morgan

Former St. Augustine High School standout excelled on special teams during his four-year tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals
news

Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Wilson joins Saints after agreeing to two-year deal
Advertising