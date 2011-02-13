Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2011 NFL Combine

Event takes place Feb. 23-March 1.

Feb 13, 2011 at 02:03 AM

The 2011 NFL Scouting Combine will be held February 24 – March 1. More than 300 top prospects for the 2011 NFL Draft will be invited to participate at the combine in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This event is a vital step in athletes achieving their NFL dreams. NFL.com and NFL Network will have full coverage of the event.

Top Executives, Coaching Staffs, Player Personnel Departments and Medical Personnel from all 32 NFL teams will be on hand to evaluate the nation's top college football players eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft. This intense, four-day job interview is an exciting time for the athletes and a vital step in achieving their dreams of playing in the NFL.

Here is a list of this year's participants - 2011 NFL Combine Participants.

