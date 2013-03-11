11 former NFL players And One Active Player to Participate in Officiating Academy

Twelve NFL players – 11 former players and one active player – will take part in the Tom Beard Football Officials Clinic at Maritime Institute and Morgan State University, March 14-16 in Baltimore, it was announced Monday.

NFL Player Engagement and the NFL Football Officiating Academy partnered to select the players for the three-day program.

After a customized Officiating 101 orientation developed by the NFL Football Officiating Academy, the players will participate in a program featuring classroom and on-field instruction including breakouts by position group, on-field scrimmage work, and keynotes from Super Bowl XLVII Referee JEROME BOGER and NFL Vice President of Officiating DEAN BLANDINO. Instructors include current and former officials and officiating supervisors at all levels including previous Super Bowl referees SCOTT GREEN and TERRY MC AULAY.

More than 10 NFL officials as well as officials from the CFL, Arena League and college football have participated at the Tom Beard officiating camps and clinics.

"We are excited to continue providing opportunities for former players to explore post-playing careers," said TROY VINCENT, Senior Vice President of NFL Player Engagement. "Officiating is a natural extension for players who have an interest in staying close to the game."

"As a recently retired player, it is important for me to stay involved in the game," said NATE JONES, who played eight NFL seasons (2004-11) at defensive back for Dallas, Denver, Miami and New England. "Becoming an official is the perfect way to achieve this goal."

Following are the NFL players participating in the Tom Beard Football Officials Clinic: