New Orleans Saints
Saints News

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: linebacker Zack Baun

Linebacker made an impact on defense and special teams

Feb 06, 2024 at 09:01 AM
Justin Vlosich
ZACK BAUN 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun had his best statistical season since entering the league in 2020. Not only was he a force on special teams, having blocked a punt earlier in the season, but he also made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball, picking off Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud for the first time in the rookie's career. Baun finished the season with 30 total tackles, 20 solo, 2 sacks, 2 passes defended, and 1 interception.

BEST GAME OF ZACK BAUN'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

Baun's best game was against the Houston Texans where he finished with 5 total tackles, an interception, and a pass defended. He also recorded his blocked punt in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, another arguable best game for Baun.

BEST QUOTE OF ZACK BAUN'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

"I think he has been effective in that role [as a rusher]. There's been some times where he got back there and got the quarterback off the spot and then some things that don't really even show up. That's something that we kind of lacked a little bit is when we do get the quarterback off the spot, or the quarterback does get outside the pocket, he's got the speed and athleticism to force a throw away rather than it end up being a quarterback scramble or something of that nature...I just think having a little more athleticism has been beneficial for us in terms of rushing the passer."

-Dennis Allen on Zack Baun

Photos: Zack Baun | 2023 Saints Season Recap

