2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: linebacker Zack Baun

BEST QUOTE OF ZACK BAUN'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

"I think he has been effective in that role [as a rusher]. There's been some times where he got back there and got the quarterback off the spot and then some things that don't really even show up. That's something that we kind of lacked a little bit is when we do get the quarterback off the spot, or the quarterback does get outside the pocket, he's got the speed and athleticism to force a throw away rather than it end up being a quarterback scramble or something of that nature...I just think having a little more athleticism has been beneficial for us in terms of rushing the passer."