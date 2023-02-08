Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Kicker Wil Lutz

Lutz set career-high with 60-yard field goal in Week 4

Feb 08, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Erin Summers
Gallery-Recaps-Wil-Lutz-0011
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Wil Lutz 2022 season analysis:

New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz returned to action in 2022 after missing the entire 2021 season due to injury. Lutz went 23 of 31 on field- goal attempts and a perfect 33 of 33 on extra points. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound specialist hit four field goals of 50+ yards including a career-high 60-yarder in Week 4 against the Vikings. Lutz tallied 102 points on the season.

In the Saints' Week 16 victory over the Cleveland Browns Lutz tallied five points on a field goal and two extra points. His Christmas Eve performance moved him past John Carney and into second place on the Saints' all-time points scored list. The seventh-year pro now sits behind Hall of Famer Morten Andersen (1,318 points).

Best game of Lutz's 2022 season:

Lutz went 2 for 2 on field-goal attempts, including one for 54-yards, and hit both point-after attempts to help the Saints defeat the Eagles 20-10 in Week 17.

Best quote from Lutz' 2022 season:

"I love it. That's the favorite part of my job. I love the pressure. I love the all-eyes-on mentality. I take a lot of pride in how I perform in the last few minutes of games."

Related Links

Photos: Wil Lutz | 2022 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Special teams ace J.T. Gray

Gray follows up on Pro Bowl season with another productive year

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith

The fifth-year veteran played in the most games since his rookie year.

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive back Bradley Roby

Roby's first full season in New Orleans showed great improvement

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Safety Marcus Maye

Maye had a productive season in first year in Black and Gold

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Running back Mark Ingram II

In Week 2, the 2011 first-round pick hit 10,000 career yards from scrimmage

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Linebacker Kaden Elliss

With seven sacks, Elliss enjoyed breakout season in year four

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Guards and centers

Cesar Ruiz started 14 games, showed marked improvement from first two seasons

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive back Alontae Taylor

The rookie defensive back made an impact

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed

The undrafted rookie impressed in his rookie season

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Linebacker Pete Werner

Werner overcame injury for standout season in year two

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Landry battles through injuries in homecoming

Advertising