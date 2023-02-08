New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Kicker Wil Lutz

Wil Lutz 2022 season analysis:
New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz returned to action in 2022 after missing the entire 2021 season due to injury. Lutz went 23 of 31 on field- goal attempts and a perfect 33 of 33 on extra points. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound specialist hit four field goals of 50+ yards including a career-high 60-yarder in Week 4 against the Vikings. Lutz tallied 102 points on the season.
In the Saints' Week 16 victory over the Cleveland Browns Lutz tallied five points on a field goal and two extra points. His Christmas Eve performance moved him past John Carney and into second place on the Saints' all-time points scored list. The seventh-year pro now sits behind Hall of Famer Morten Andersen (1,318 points).
Best game of Lutz's 2022 season:
Lutz went 2 for 2 on field-goal attempts, including one for 54-yards, and hit both point-after attempts to help the Saints defeat the Eagles 20-10 in Week 17.
Best quote from Lutz' 2022 season:
"I love it. That's the favorite part of my job. I love the pressure. I love the all-eyes-on mentality. I take a lot of pride in how I perform in the last few minutes of games."
