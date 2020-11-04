Week 9 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints at Buccaneers

SAINTS-BUCCANEERS GAME PREVIEW

The Saints play on the road for the second consecutive week to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football as the Black and Gold return to NFC South division play for the second time in three weeks. The Saints enter the game with a 5-2 record after defeating the Chicago Bears 26-23 in overtime on Sunday at Soldier Field. New Orleans is in the midst of a four-game winning streak, the second-longest current win streak in the NFL.

New Orleans fell behind 13-3 in the contest in the second quarter. But the Saints found new life near the end of the first half, as QB Drew Brees led New Orleans on a nine-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass to TE Jared Cook with three seconds remaining before halftime. With Chicago receiving the ball first out of haltime, Saints S Malcolm Jenkins made a third down sack of Bears QB Nick Foles to force a punt. Special teams then took over as WR/RS Deonte Harris brought the punt back 42 yards. Four plays later, K Wil Lutz booted a 27-yard field goal to tie the score at 13-13. On the next play from scrimmage, following an incomplete pass by Foles, Bears WR Javon Wims was assessed a 15-yard personal foul penalty and disqualification. Following return to play, CB ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ picked off Foles and the Saints would boot a field goal on their next drive to take the lead.

Including two in the 2018 NFC Divisional Playoff, the pick was the third by Lattimore of Foles. Following a standout performance where he filled up the stat sheet with a team-high eight tackles, the sack, one stop for loss and two passes defensed, Jenkins is tied for the team lead with 42 stops and has added two takedowns and a club best four passes defensed. DE Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 5.5 takedowns.

