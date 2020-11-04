Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Week 9 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints at Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 8, 2020

Nov 04, 2020 at 11:08 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Buccaneers Week 1 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

SAINTS-BUCCANEERS GAME PREVIEW

The Saints play on the road for the second consecutive week to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football as the Black and Gold return to NFC South division play for the second time in three weeks. The Saints enter the game with a 5-2 record after defeating the Chicago Bears 26-23 in overtime on Sunday at Soldier Field. New Orleans is in the midst of a four-game winning streak, the second-longest current win streak in the NFL.

New Orleans fell behind 13-3 in the contest in the second quarter. But the Saints found new life near the end of the first half, as QB Drew Brees led New Orleans on a nine-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass to TE Jared Cook with three seconds remaining before halftime. With Chicago receiving the ball first out of haltime, Saints S Malcolm Jenkins made a third down sack of Bears QB Nick Foles to force a punt. Special teams then took over as WR/RS Deonte Harris brought the punt back 42 yards. Four plays later, K Wil Lutz booted a 27-yard field goal to tie the score at 13-13. On the next play from scrimmage, following an incomplete pass by Foles, Bears WR Javon Wims was assessed a 15-yard personal foul penalty and disqualification. Following return to play, CB ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ picked off Foles and the Saints would boot a field goal on their next drive to take the lead.

Including two in the 2018 NFC Divisional Playoff, the pick was the third by Lattimore of Foles. Following a standout performance where he filled up the stat sheet with a team-high eight tackles, the sack, one stop for loss and two passes defensed, Jenkins is tied for the team lead with 42 stops and has added two takedowns and a club best four passes defensed. DE Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 5.5 takedowns.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: NBC (WDSU 6 locally)

  • Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst) and Michele Tafoya (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)

National radio: Westwood One

  • Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Derek Rackley (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

Ways To Watch

From here on out, the games go where you go. NFL Game Pass is available across devices. Never miss a snap!

VIEW DEVICES START A FREE TRIAL

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

FEDEX DOME AT HOME LIVE PREGAME SHOW:
Catch a gameday preview with Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Buccaneers in Week 9. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

DOME AT HOME:
Can't be at the Dome? Bring gameday home! Whether home or away, make the most of gameday with Dome at Home second screen experience on the Saints mobile app. Huddle up for exclusive content and features including:

  • A new live pre-game show one hour before kickoff
  • Live highlights and entertainment during the game
  • Chance to win $1,000
  • Access to the game day rituals you love, including player intros and countdown to kickoff

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY MERCEDES-BENZ:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following Week 9 against the Saints and Buccaneers on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

