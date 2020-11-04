Saints vs Buccaneers 2020 Week 9 Preview

Saints vs. Buccaneers | Week 9 Matchup
The Saints play on the road for the second consecutive week to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football as the Black and Gold return to NFC South division play for the second time in three weeks.
The Saints enter the game with a 5-2 record after defeating the Chicago Bears 26-23 in overtime on Sunday at Soldier Field. New Orleans is in the midst of a four-game winning streak, the second-longest current win streak in the NFL.
New Orleans fell behind 13-3 in the contest in the second quarter. But the Saints found new life near the end of the first half, as QB Drew Brees led New Orleans on a nine-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass to TE Jared Cook with three seconds remaining before halftime. With Chicago receiving the ball first out of haltime, Saints S Malcolm Jenkins made a third down sack of Bears QB Nick Foles to force a punt. Special teams then took over as WR/RS Deonte Harris brought the punt back 42 yards. Four plays later, K Wil Lutz booted a 27-yard field goal to tie the score at 13-13. On the next play from scrimmage, following an incomplete pass by Foles, Bears WR Javon Wims was assessed a 15-yard personal foul penalty and disqualification. Following return to play, CB Marshon Lattimore picked off Foles and the Saints would boot a field goal on their next drive to take the lead.
At the start of the fourth quarter on fourth and five, Lattimore dropped a Foles pass to take advantage of the more favorable field position at the Saints 36-yard line, which would eventually lead to a 20-yard scoring connection between Brees and QB Taysom Hill to put New Orleans up 23-13. Chicago answered with a ten-point run, ending with a 51-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining in regulation by Bears K Cairo Santos to send the contest to overtime. In the fifth period, the clubs traded punts, with Harris returning his 14 yards. Brees then led the Saints on a seven-play, 52 yard drive that ended with a 25-yard field goal by Lutz to spring New Orleans to 5-2.
Including two in the 2018 NFC Divisional Playoff, the pick was the third by Lattimore of Foles. Following a standout performance where he filled up the stat sheet with a team-high eight tackles, the sack, one stop for loss and two passes defensed, Jenkins is tied for the team lead with 42 stops and has added two takedowns and a club best four passes defensed. DE Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 5.5 takedowns.
Offensively, RB Alvin Kamara leads the NFL with 987 total yards from scrimmage, ranked second in the league with 55 grabs for 556 yards. QB Drew Brees has completed 185 passes for 1,898 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. Brees owns a 73.1 completion percentage, currently ranked first in the NFL and a 106.5 passer rating.
Saints vs. Buccaneers | Week 9 Broadcast Information
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2020 – 7:20 P.M. (CST)
RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM – TAMPA BAY, FL
- TV: NBC (WDSU 6 locally) – Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst) and Michele Tafoya (sideline)
- NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One – Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Derek Rackley (color analyst)
- LOCAL RADIO: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM) – Zach Strief (play-by-play) and Deuce McAllister (color analyst)
- SPANISH LANGUAGE RADIO: KGLA (830 AM and 105.7 FM) – Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Top Stats in Week 8
- Tom Brady: 28/40 for 279 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
- Mike Evans: 5 receptions for 55 yards and 1 TD
- Leonard Fournette: 15 carries for 52 yards
New Orleans Saints | Top Stats in Week 8
- Drew Brees: 31/41 for 280 yards, 2 TD
- Alvin Kamara: 12 carries for 67 yards + 9 catches for 96 yards
- Jared Cook : 5 receptions for 51 yards and 1 TD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Week 8 Recap at New York Giants
from Buccaneers.com
It wasn't pretty. It was a win, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have equaled the best first-half record in franchise history.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stormed back from a 14-3 first-half deficit to defeat the New York Giants, 25-23 on Monday night at MetLife Stadium. The win improved Tampa Bay's record to 6-2 and kept them in first place in the NFC South over the 5-2 New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers and Saints will battle for division supremacy next Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium.
Saints vs Buccaneers | Series History
The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers first met in 1977. New Orleans has posted a 36-21 record vs. Tampa Bay, the club's best winning percentage (.632) vs. an opponent they have played a minimum of seven games against. In the 57 games of the series there has been 23 games decided by double-digits, Seven games decided by 21 or more points, and 33 games decided by seven points or less. Since both clubs joined the NFC South in 2002, New Orleans has swept the series six times and Tampa Bay twice with New Orleans looking for their seventh series sweep and second consecutive.
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
Saints vs Buccaneers | Statistical Comparison from 2020
|Saints
|Buccaneers
|Record
|5-2
|6-2
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|29.4 (7)
|30.9 (4)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|28.1 (23)
|20.6 (7)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|385.9 (10)
|368.4 (14)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|119.3 (14)
|102.6 (23)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|266.6 (7)
|265.8 (8)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|328.4 (8)
|299.5 (3)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|90.6 (3)
|70.4 (1)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|237.9 (17)
|229.1 (14)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|23.4 (10)
|20.0 (14)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|13.7 (3)
|7.0 (20)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+1 (12t)
|+6 (4)
|Penalties
|44
|49
|Penalty Yards
|553
|450
|Opp. Penalties
|28
|49
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|243
|536
Saints vs Buccaneers | Connections
Saints Head Coach Sean Payton , Tampa Bay Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers served on the same Dallas staff.
Saints Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi, Bowles and Rodgers also served on the same Miami staff. Rizzi and Tampa Bay Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen served on the same Dolphins staff from 2016-18. Bowles tutored Saints LB Demario Davis when he served as head coach of the New York Jets in 2017 along with Buccaneers Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell and Rodgers. Bowles served as defensive coordinator & secondary coach at Grambling State from 1998-99.
Tampa Bay Specialists Coach Chris Boniol is an Alexandria native who played at Louisiana Tech and also coached special teams at Louisiana College from 2015-16
Saints Director of Player Engagement Fred McAfee played for Tampa Bay in 1999.
Tampa Bay Head Coach Bruce Arians served as Saints tight ends coach in 1996.
New Orleans Offensive Assistant D.J. WIlliams prepped at Tampa Catholic High School and his father, former Buccaneers QB Doug Williams is in the club's Ring of Honor.
Saints S D.J. Swearinger Sr. played for Tampa Bay in 2015 and then played under Arians with the Arizona Cardinals from 2015-16.
Saints LB Alex Anzalone, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and CB Janoris Jenkins played at University of Florida. Jenkins and Tampa Bay LB Jason Pierre-Paul were teammates with the New York Giants from 2016-17.
Saints WR/RS Deonte Harris and Buccaneers LS Zach Triner were college teammates at Assumption College in Worcester, Mass.
Saints DE Trey Hendrickson prepped at Apopka (Fla.) HS.
Saints RB Latavius Murray played at UCF
New Orleans CB Patrick Robinson played at Florida State.
Buccaneers LB Jack Cichy and Saints LB Zack Baun and T Ryan Ramczyk played together at the University of Wisconsin.
Buccaneers QB Ryan Griffin played at Tulane for Saints Senior Offensive/Asst. Curtis Johnson, who served as head coach and then played for New Orleans from 2013-14 after signing as an undrafted free agent.
Saints LB Kevin Minter played at LSU and was a teammate of Swearinger in Arizona from 2015-16.
New Orleans S Malcolm Jenkins and Tampa Bay RB LeSean McCoy were teammates in Philadelphia in 2014.
Tampa Bay LB Devin White is a Springhill native who prepped at North Webster HS and played at LSU.
Buccaneers LB Leonard Fournette prepped at St. Augustine HS and starred at LSU.
Saints C/G Will Clapp played with White and Fournette in Baton Rouge. Clapp's father, Tommy Clapp, went to training camp with the Buccaneers in 1987.
Saints DT Malcom Brown, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski were teammates in New England from 2015-18.
Saints TE Jared Cook and Tampa Bay K Ryan Succop were college teammates at South Carolina.
DB P.J. Williams and QB Jameis Winston won two Atlantic Coast Conference championships and one national championship at Florida State together from 2013-14. Winston was the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner and was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers in 2015, holding passing yardage and touchdown pass franchise records, completing 1,563 –of-2548 passes for 19,737 yards with 121 touchdowns in 72 games with 70 starts.
Tampa Bay DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, played at Southern Mississippi.
Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders and Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett were teammates in Denver from 2015-18. Sanders was tutored by Arians early in his career when he served as offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010-11 and was also a teammate of Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich,
Offensive Assistant Antwaan Randle El and Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote.
Buccaneer Offensive Consultant Tom Moore served as running backs coach of the Saints in 1997.
Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate had a 2015 stint on the Saints practice squad, and also shares a high school alma mater of Naperville Central (Ill.) HS with Payton. Brate and Saints C/G Nick Easton were college teammates at Harvard.
Saints LB Kwon Alexander was a fourth-round draft pick of the Buccaneers in 2015 and played in Tampa Bay from 2015-18.
Saints vs Buccaneers | Series Fast Facts
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 31 points (tie), Saints won 38-7 most recently on 11/22/09 at Raymond James Stadium. Saints won 38-7 the first time on 10/19/86 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Buccaneers' Largest Margin of Victory: 27 points, Buccaneers won 48-21 on 12/23/01 at Raymond James Stadium.
Current Series Streak: Saints won last four games 12/9/18-present).
Saints' Longest Win Streak: Seven games,11/16/11-11/28/14.
Buccaneers' Longest Win Streak: Two games (Seven times), most recently 12/31/17-9/9/18.
Most Points by Saints in a Game: 44 points, Saints won 44-34 on 12/6/87 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Most Points by Tampa Bay in a Game: 48 points (two times, Tampa Bay won 48-21 on 12/23/01 at Raymond James Stadium and Tampa Bay won 48-40 on 9/9/18 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 88 points, Buccaneers won 48-40 on 9/9/18 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: Three points, Buccaneers won 10-3 on 12/4/05 at Tiger Stadium.
Fewest Points by Buccaneers in a Game: 0 points, Saints won 41-0 on 12/16/12 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 12 points, Saints won 9-3 on 10/25/98 at the Louisiana Superdome.