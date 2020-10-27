Week 8 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints at Bears

SAINTS-BEARS GAME PREVIEW

In a battle of NFC powers, the Saints (4-2) will travel to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears (5-2) on Sunday for a 3:25 CT contest, riding a three-game winning streak.

The Saints are coming off a 27-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday led by two touchdown passes, a one-yard rushing touchdown and a fourth quarter gamewinning drive for the go-ahead field goal by QB ﻿Drew Brees﻿. It marked his 52nd career fourth quarter/ overtime game-winning drive, ranked second to Peyton Manning (54) in the Super Bowl era. In addition to Brees' scoring dive, the club's running backs also made a significant contribution as RBs ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ and ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ combined for 195 total yards from scrimmage, with Kamara having 148 combined yards and Murray serving as the sledgehammer final drive, contributing nine yards to New Orleans' game-clinching first down. The Saints also were a season-best 12-of-14 (85.7%) on third down.

Defensively, New Orleans allowed only 283 net yards to Chicago in an impressive defensive performance where they gave up only 37 rushing yards on 14 carries (2.6), the fewest rushing yards surrendered by the Saints in 2020. The New Orleans defense allowed only seven points in the second half and DE ﻿Marcus Davenport﻿ helped seal the win when he dropped Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater for an eight-yard loss on third down on Carolina's final possession, forcing them to attempt what was an unsuccessful 65-yard field goal try.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Mike Pereira (rules) and Erin Andrews (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)

National radio: Sports USA Radio

Announcers: Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and Doug Plank (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

