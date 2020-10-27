Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday

Week 8 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints at Bears

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears on November 1, 2020

Oct 27, 2020 at 03:53 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Pregame | Saints-Bears Week 7 2019

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
1 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
2 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
3 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
4 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
5 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
6 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
7 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
8 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
9 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
10 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
11 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
12 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
13 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
14 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
15 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
16 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
17 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
18 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
19 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
20 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
21 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
22 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
23 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
24 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
25 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
26 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
27 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
28 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
29 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
30 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
31 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
32 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
33 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
34 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
35 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
36 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
37 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
38 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
39 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
40 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
41 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
42 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
43 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
44 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
45 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
46 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
47 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
48 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
49 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
50 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
51 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
52 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
53 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
54 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
55 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
56 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
57 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
58 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
59 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
60 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
61 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
62 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
63 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
64 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
65 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
66 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
67 / 105

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
68 / 105

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
69 / 105

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews talks with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
70 / 105

Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews talks with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
71 / 105

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews talks with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
72 / 105

Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews talks with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
73 / 105

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
74 / 105

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
75 / 105

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
76 / 105

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
77 / 105

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
78 / 105

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
79 / 105

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
80 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
81 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
82 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
83 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
84 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
85 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
86 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
87 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
88 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
89 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
90 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
91 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
92 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
93 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
94 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
95 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
96 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
97 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Saints-Bears-Pregame-Week-7-2019-102019-08
98 / 105
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
99 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
100 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
101 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
102 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
103 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
104 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
105 / 105

Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

SAINTS-BEARS GAME PREVIEW

In a battle of NFC powers, the Saints (4-2) will travel to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears (5-2) on Sunday for a 3:25 CT contest, riding a three-game winning streak.

The Saints are coming off a 27-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday led by two touchdown passes, a one-yard rushing touchdown and a fourth quarter gamewinning drive for the go-ahead field goal by QB ﻿Drew Brees﻿. It marked his 52nd career fourth quarter/ overtime game-winning drive, ranked second to Peyton Manning (54) in the Super Bowl era. In addition to Brees' scoring dive, the club's running backs also made a significant contribution as RBs ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ and ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ combined for 195 total yards from scrimmage, with Kamara having 148 combined yards and Murray serving as the sledgehammer final drive, contributing nine yards to New Orleans' game-clinching first down. The Saints also were a season-best 12-of-14 (85.7%) on third down.

Defensively, New Orleans allowed only 283 net yards to Chicago in an impressive defensive performance where they gave up only 37 rushing yards on 14 carries (2.6), the fewest rushing yards surrendered by the Saints in 2020. The New Orleans defense allowed only seven points in the second half and DE ﻿Marcus Davenport﻿ helped seal the win when he dropped Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater for an eight-yard loss on third down on Carolina's final possession, forcing them to attempt what was an unsuccessful 65-yard field goal try.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

  • Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Mike Pereira (rules) and Erin Andrews (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)

National radio: Sports USA Radio

  • Announcers: Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and Doug Plank (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

Photo-Game-Pass-Devices-Transparent-687x385

Ways To Watch

From here on out, the games go where you go. NFL Game Pass is available across devices. Never miss a snap!

VIEW DEVICES START A FREE TRIAL

Related Links

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

FEDEX DOME AT HOME LIVE PREGAME SHOW:
Catch a gameday preview with Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Bears in Week 8. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

DOME AT HOME:
Can't be at the Dome? Bring gameday home! Whether home or away, make the most of gameday with Dome at Home second screen experience on the Saints mobile app. Huddle up for exclusive content and features including:

  • A new live pre-game show one hour before kickoff
  • Live highlights and entertainment during the game
  • Chance to win $1,000
  • Access to the game day rituals you love, including player intros and countdown to kickoff

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY MERCEDES-BENZ:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following Week 8 against the Saints and Bears on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Related Content

news

Transcript - Carolina Panthers postgame quotes | Saints-Panthers 2020 Week 7

Get postgame reactions from Panthers coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Panthers 2020 Week 7

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton postgame quotes | Saints-Panthers 2020 Week 7

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton
news

Resiliency, resourcefulness of New Orleans Saints shows in victory over Carolina

Offense operates at peak efficiency, Saints never forced to punt against Panthers
news

Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints 27-24 win against the Carolina Panthers

Saints improve to 4-2
news

Game recap - New Orleans Saints defeat Carolina Panthers 27-24

Saints improve to 4-2
news

Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 21, Carolina Panthers 17

Saints trying to win second division game of the season
news

LIVE: Saints Gameday Chat | Week 7 2020 vs Panthers

Chat live with Saints legend Michael Mauti throughout the game
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 7 vs. Panthers

Helpful tips and information for the Saints Week 7 matchup against the Panthers
news

Week 7 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Panthers

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers on October 25, 2020
news

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders has most productive game as a New Orleans Saint in victory over Chargers

Marquez Callaway proves to be productive returner

Advertising