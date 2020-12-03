Week 13 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints at Falcons

SAINTS-FALCONS GAME PREVIEW

Following a dominant 31-3 road win over the Denver Broncose, the New Orleans Saints (9-2), will face off against the Atlanta Falcons (4-7), Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.

The club's will meet once again for the second time in three weeks. The Black and Gold came out with a convincing 24-9 victory in the first meeting at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22 and will looking for the season sweep and to improve their division record to 5-0. The 9-2 Saints are currently atop the NFC postseason seedings and will be looking to hold or gain ground in that department as well as reach double-digits in victories in four consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. Head Coach Sean Payton has now defeated all 31 opponents.

On Sunday, the Black and Gold will meet their division rival Black and Red, trailing 52-50 in the all-time series, after picking up five of the last seven meetings. Since taking the reigns of the Falcons, Atlanta Interim Head Coach Raheem Morris has posted a 4-2 record in charge of the Falcons, as New Orleans will face off against a threatening offense once against led by QB Matt Ryan and WR Julio Jones, as Atlanta attempts to inch back into the postseason race.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst) and Shannon Spake (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)

National radio: Sports USA Radio

Announcers: John Ahlers (play-by-play) and Doug Plank (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

