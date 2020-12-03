Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 13 at Falcons

SAINTS-FALCONS GAME DETAILS:
Following a dominant 31-3 road win over the Denver Broncos, the New Orleans Saints (9-2), will face off against the Atlanta Falcons (4-7), Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.
The club's will meet once again for the second time in three weeks. The Black and Gold came out with a convincing 24-9 victory in the first meeting at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22 and will looking for the season sweep and to improve their division record to 5-0. The 9-2 Saints are currently atop the NFC postseason seedings and will be looking to hold or gain ground in that department as well as reach double-digits in victories in four consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. Head Coach Sean Payton has now defeated all 31 opponents.
TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:
- TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst) and Shannon Spake (sideline)
- Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)
- National Radio: Sports USA Radio
Announcers: John Ahlers (play-by-play) and Doug Plank (color analyst)
- Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
